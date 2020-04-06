Newport Man Out On Bail Arrested For Assault & Robbery

A Newport man police say was out on bail was arrested Saturday on allegations of multiple offenses, including assault & robbery.
Dontay Canada, 37, was take into custody late Saturday. He faces charges of assault & robbery, false information to law enforcement, lewd & lascivious conduct and habitual offender.
Acting Chief Travis R. Bingham reported that about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday officers at the police department could hear screams nearby.
According to Chief Bingham, police found a “distraught young woman” with abrasions to her hand and arm and human bite marks on her hands. She said Canada assaulted her and demanded money. The woman also indicated where Canada was in a nearby parking lot.
Police also heard from several witnesses who said Canada assaulted the woman.
He was taken into custody. Officers determined Canada is currently out on bail for two separate cases with charges including: resisting arrest, simple assault on a protected professional, assault-aggravated with a deadly weapon and unlawful trespass. His record includes six prior felonies.
Canada is set to be arraigned on Monday, April 6 at the Orleans County Superior Court.
