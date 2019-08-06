Newport Man Sentenced To 90 Months In Federal Court

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Daniel Greenwood, 43, of Newport, was sentenced to 90 months in jail in United States District Court in Burlington on Friday.
Greenwood had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in October 2017 and to committing a burglary of the Kinney Drugs in Cambridge, Vt., that same month. At the time of offenses, Greenwood had absconded from state supervision and was a fugitive during late 2017. He was arrested in late 2017 in Massachusetts and charged in connection with another burglary offense for which he is currently serving a sentence, states the US Attorney’s office.
The firearms possession charge relates to a burglary of a residence in Thetford, Vt., on Oct. 21, 2017, during which Greenwood attempted to steal the homeowner’s hunting rifle. The homeowner, however, arrived home during the burglary and forcibly took back his rifle as Greenwood was fleeing the scene. Greenwood has a prior federal firearms conviction, according to the charges. The pharmacy burglary charge is a federal crime because Greenwood is alleged to have stolen over $500 in controlled substances during the burglary, which occurred on the night of Oct. 15, 2017, when the pharmacy was closed.
The indictment against Greenwood was the culmination of a multiagency investigation led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and the Vermont State Police, with the assistance of United States Marshals Service; the Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations; the Newport Police Department; the Lamoille and Orleans County Sheriffs; and the Holyoke, Massachusetts, Police Department.
Greenwood made headlines in the Northeast Kingdom when an arrest warrant was issued for him in 2017 and local and state police warned the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous. His arrest by the Holyoke Police Department followed and he faced charges in Orleans Superior Court at the time of attempted burglary, unlawful mischief, attempting to elude, gross negligent operation, excessive speed and resisting arrest.
The Caledonian-Record previously reported that in 2012, an arrest warrant was issued for Greenwood, then 36, in connection with a string of burglaries in Barton in August 2012, when police say he threatened to break the fingers of a teen-age accomplice if the boy revealed anything to police.
In 2014, Greenwood pleaded guilty in a deal to three counts of being accessory to a burglary before the fact and also violating conditions of release and violating curfew. That led to a sentence of three to 10 years.
