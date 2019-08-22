A Newport Police Officer was injured in a rollover crash as he tried to stop a vehicle that led him on a high speed chase from Newport into Derby Wednesday night.
Officer Andrew Gonyaw suffered only minor injuries in the crash, according to Vermont State Police Sgt. David Roos.
Police are hoping the public will help identify the vehicle Officer Gonyaw was chasing on Schuler Road in Derby. The pursuit on Schuler Road, between Hinman Settler Road in Interstate 91 was a few minutes past 10 p.m.
The report by Sgt. Roos notes that Gonyaw was trying to stop the vehicle following a violation on Mt. Vernon Street in Newport. The pursuit lasted until the vehicles reached Schuler Road, where Gonyaw lost control of his 2017 Ford Taurus Interceptor. The vehicle overturned and the car Gonyaw was chasing sped away.
Officer Gonyaw was transported from the scene by ambulance and sustained only minor injuries to a hand and leg as a result of the crash, noted Sgt. Roos.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Newport Police Department's Sgt. Charles Moulton at 802 334-6733 and/or VSP's Sgt. David Roos at 802 334-8881.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.