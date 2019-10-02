Newport Police Arrest Local Woman Following Break-In, Property Damage

NEWPORT — Newport Police Department arrested a woman Monday night following a break-in, say police.
Lt. Travis Bingham reports Jennifer Foster, 42, of Newport, is facing charges of burglary, resisting arrest, unlawful mischief, false reports to law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.
About 7 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report from a Lake Road resident that a woman, later identified as Foster, had come to his door with blood on her hands. She allegedly left when the resident stated that he would be calling the police.
After an investigation, police learned that Foster had broken into another man’s West Main Street residence directly behind the reporting party’s home before she approached the reporting party’s door with injured hands. Police reported she had damaged various things, including a bedside table, door and shelves inside the West Main Street home. Police believe it was in damaging furniture the woman suffered injuries to her hands.
After leaving the reporting party’s home, Foster returned to the victim’s home, where officers soon found her.
The resident of the home indicated that Foster did not have permission to be inside the home, and that he had not been home for several hours. Police confirmed that the man had not been in the area until very recently, although Foster claimed in a statement to police that the man had injured her hands and stolen her cellphone. Officers determined that information to be false.
When police began to place Foster under arrest, according to police, she resisted by throwing an object at an officer and initially refused to be handcuffed before officers successfully restrained her and took her into custody.
Foster was being held pending release to a responsible adult approved by the Orleans Superior Court, and was scheduled be arraigned at the court on Tuesday.
