NEWPORT — Newport Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday, the second armed robbery in the Northeast Kingdom this weekend.
According to Police Chief Travis Bingham, an employee of the Cumberland Farms convenience store on East Main Street reported a male suspect entered the store and displayed a handgun and demanded money shortly after 4 a.m. The suspect received a quantity of cash and left through a side entrance, fleeing toward the rear of the building.
The suspect was wearing a red face mask and black gloves. He is a white male wearing a tan or brown hooded sweatshirt, approximately 5’11” to 6’ tall with a slender build with scraggly brown hair down to his ears.
The Newport Police K-9 responded to assist in a search for the suspect. The United States Border Patrol also provided mutual aid in the form of a K-9 to assist in the search.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733.
In a separate incident a convenience store was robbed in St. Johnsbury Saturday afternoon by a knife-wielding man. St. Johnsbury Police are investigating that incident.
