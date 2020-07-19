Newport Police Searching For Wanted Woman With Young Child

NEWPORT CITY — Chief Travis Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Newport woman who failed to bring back a 3-year-old child to the Vermont Department for Children and Families when required.
Shannon Webb, 41, of Newport, is wanted for Custodial Interference and Obstruction of Justice. Her last known whereabouts placed her in Orleans County.
The Newport Police Department is looking for assistance from the public who may have information on Webb’s current location.
If you have information of have seen Webb, contact the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733 or call 911. Do not attempt to approach Webb yourself should you come in contact with her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.