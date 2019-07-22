A Newport woman was arrested in Charleston Friday night after she allegedly fired a BB-gun toward children.
Chistina Rollins, 28, faces charges of reckless endangerment and cruelty to a child.
Trooper James Gallup reported that state police got a call about 9:30 p.m. on Friday that Rollins was shooting a gun at her children at the residence of 473 Alderbrook Road.
Vermont State Police along with assistance from Newport Police responded to the residence. Rollins was located in the driveway yelling and was taken into custody. In their investigation, police determined Rollins had been in a verbal altercation with Rainey Wood and Henri Cyr and produced a gun during the verbal altercation; to prove that the gun was a BB gun, Rollins fired the gun toward Alderbrook Road and fired subsequent shots in the direction of the children standing by the residence. Cyr took the gun away from Rollins prior to law enforcement arrival.
Rollins is to appear in Orleans Superior Court today.
