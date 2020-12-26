NH Officials Release Name Of Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald released the name of the Trooper that was shot during an incident the night of Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Dalton, N.H.
New Hampshire State Police Trooper Matthew Merrill was shot and also discharged his firearm during the incident. Trooper Merrill remains hospitalized where he is being treated for gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.
Mark R. Clermont, age 45, of Whitefiled was shot and killed during what was reported as a traffic stop near the bridge between Dalton and Gilman.
Trooper Merrill has been a law enforcement officer for approximately 11 years. He joined the New Hampshire State Police in 2012. Prior to that he worked as a Grantham Police Officer from 2008 to 2012.
The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation. No further updates are expected until the investigation is completed.
