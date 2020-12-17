NKHS Leadership, Quality Of Client Services Called Into Question

The Department of Health’s Additional Agency Review which has placed Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) on provisional designation status, provided the newspaper with a 23-page draft report dated Dec. 3 in which the department’s Additional Agency Review findings are laid out.

Agencies are required to undergo a re-designation process every four years by the department, the report notes.

There are four possible categories for the department’s designation: designated with no further action required; designated with minor deficiencies; provisional designation without intent to de-designate; and provisional designation with intent to de-designate.

The Commissioner of the agency designates one agency in each geographic area of Vermont “to assure that people in local communities receive services and supports, consistent with available funding, the state System of Care Plans, the local System of Care Plans, outcome requirements, regulations promulgated by (DMH and DAIL), the goals of Vermont for its citizens, the goals of the citizens themselves, and other policies, plans, regulations, and laws.”

A copy of the letter sent to the Board President of NKHS, Dr. Denise Niemira and NKHS Executive Director on Friday by Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health Sarah Squirrell states, “The Department of Mental Health (DMH) has completed the Additional Agency Review process for the Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) agency, which includes Emergency Services (ES), Community Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (CRT) and Children, Youth, and Family Services (CYFS).”

“This additional agency review was conducted in response to an array of feedback indicating that NKHS needs to take additional steps to ensure they are a fully functioning agency that is able to meet the need in their community and fulfill their statutorily required mandates,” the letter stressed.

“Over the last 18 months, DMH has received 54 complaints from staff and stakeholders reporting their concerns regarding the treatment of staff, the competency of executive leadership, and the quality of services for clients and their families.”

“These concerns correlate with extensive turnover, particularly of licensed, experienced mental health professionals,” Squirrell noted. “Additionally, DMH’s recent Minimum Standards Chart Review revealed multiple areas out of compliance, some requiring immediate attention due to the severity and nature of a credentialing issue that was discovered.”

The findings of the extensive review process were shared in a separate report with NKHS last week, with a Plan of Correction and a summary overview “of its implications for NKHS’ current designation standing,” stated Squirrell.

Squirrell informed the agency, “After reviewing the information, documentation, and findings of the Additional Agency Review process, as well as findings in the Minimum Standards Chart Review, the Department of Mental Health is moving NKHS to a Provisional Designation status with Intent to De-designate, effective immediately.”

What that means is that “most or almost all standards (were) not met, requiring plans of corrective action to meet essential elements of designation requirements/responsibilities, time frames to be specified in plans of corrective action.”

There is only one step more severe in the categories of designations for the state to hand down to an agency designated to provide regional mental health services and more, and that is de-designation where the agency would no longer be designated to work on the state’s behalf with clients, according to the letter.

NKHS has 30 days to submit its Corrective Action Plan, and will have 180 days after and if the state agency accepts the plan to “address and mitigate issues outlined in this report.

An additional 180 days for the continuation of the provisional status may be granted if the agency is making significant strides and is expected to meet or exceed the expectations set out by the state agency, the letter goes on.

An outside consultant was brought in by NKHS this year to “address concerns … (and) evaluate organizational change and culture issues,” notes Squirrell in her letter.

The letter stresses, “the role of the department is to review the agency’s ability to meet the mental health needs of the community.”

“The abundant, consistent turnover experienced at NKHS, particularly with licensed and experienced mental health clinicians, has reached a critical level of concern,” the Commissioner’s letter says. “The documented turnover has been repeatedly tied to themes of poor clinical supervisory oversight of adult mental health services, and an organizational culture that does not appear to have made the shifts necessary to mitigate these issues.”

Squirrell’s letter notes that the agency is aware it will take time to address many of the issues raised in the report, but stressed, “However, it is crucial that the agency work to address and rectify the issues as soon as possible to retain its status as a Designated Agency. We believe that NKHS is capable of making the necessary changes if the agency incorporates the feedback provided and works cooperatively with the department to address the issues that have been outlined.”

Report Lays Out Shortcomings; Needed Steps To Cure

A chart showing the combined results overview from the state process shows that the agency is not meeting state standards in many regards including: governance, agency organization and administration, its comprehensive service system, consumer support, treatment and records, personnel practices, training, and grievance procedures.

For each failure to meet a standard, sources of information are provided as evidence in the report and required actions are outlined.

To the failure of the agency to meet the standard for Administrative Rule 4.3 Agency Organization and Administration, the action required notes, “Inadequate organizational leadership finding as evidenced through interviews, surveys, and complaints; Communication and collaboration among managers, supervisors, and its administrative leadership, principally the Executive Director and the Director of Clinical Operations, requires immediate attention and a focus on practice correction and improvement.

“Inadequate organizational leadership finding as evidenced through interviews, surveys and complaints,” that section notes.

It goes on, “The ongoing decline in staff morale, rates of staff turnover, and the challenges of agency recruitment are the result of a negative workplace culture more than being fundamentally demographic, financial, or a lack of interested or qualifying talent as a cause. A management plan to address the common themes that are prevalent and underlying, as well as timely change or transition of leadership and/or management personnel who are consistently identified as responsible for the ongoing workplace climate must be addressed.”

To a patient care standard, and failure to meet that administrative rule, the report notes, “NKHS efforts are inadequate in providing or contracting for the services needs of adult clients who may have more complex treatment needs and are ready to move to lower levels of care, from either hospitalization or who may need transitional residential program support services, in a timely manner.”

“NKHS needs to ensure there are processes in place to promote internal and external communication regarding referrals and releases to better support collaboration with clients, families, providers, community stakeholders, and DMH care management,” the report lays out.

The report goes on, “DMH has observed an increase in residential referrals for youth, as well as an increase in DMH denials of applications for residential placement from NKHS because the youth did not meet the required criteria for that level of care. Over the past five years, referrals have steadily increased from five referrals in 2016 - all being approved, to 12 referrals in 2020 - half of which were denied because they did not meet criteria for that level of care.”

“Targeted efforts to expand service capacity for clients in need of wraparound services in the community is needed,” the report stresses.

Another section notes, “Effective collaborative treatment programming and training for staff on the services available for children and youth with developmental disabilities is needed. Additionally, stakeholder reports of inadequate transition and discharge planning highlight a need for increased training on trauma informed practices for ensuring continuity of care of clients as they move through the system.”