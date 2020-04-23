Some of the biggest yearly events in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom won’t be happening in 2020.
The uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has prompted two area associations to cancel their annual fairs, and more could follow.
Earlier this week, the Bradford Fair board of directors decided to cancel their fair, which had been scheduled for July 16-19.
On Wednesday evening, the Lancaster Fair board of directors, because of the high level of uncertainty about what the next few months might bring and concerns about the safety and health of the community and fair-goers, decided in a near-unanimous vote to call off the 2020 Lancaster Fair.
The Lancaster Fair, held each Labor Day weekend (this year it was to run from Sept. 3-7), is the region’s largest summer event, and in 2020 it celebrates 150 years in the North Country.
In an average year, the Lancaster Fair sees a whopping 30,000 paid admissions and is a draw for exhibitors and horse and livestock shows and people from Vermont, Maine and states beyond.
“It was a huge consideration,” Ed Samson, president of the Lancaster Fair board, said Thursday. “We start planning the next fair a week after the end of the previous fair. It’s an ongoing effort.”
The effort involves calling vendors and sponsors as well as booking the big entertainment that this year would have cost $100,000.
“If we can’t get the attendance to pay for that investment, it’s not at all worthwhile,” said Samson.
Even if New Hampshire reopens from its current shutdown by the start of the summer, Samson said it’s highly unlikely that people would be keen on a large gathering so soon after a reopening, meaning there is a high likelihood of fewer people and paid admissions at the Lancaster Fair, which could not come close to breaking even for the year.
That was a driving factor in the board’s decision to cancel it for 2020, he said.
About this time each year, the Lancaster Fair board is normally raising money, hiring entertainment, negotiating contracts, and making decisions on fair programs.
And promoting the fair is an ongoing effort and costs money.
Making those commitments now is not feasible, said Samson.
“All of these expenses add up,” he said. “We were confident with our plan that we could pull it off, but I’m not at all optimistic we could pull it off in this environment.”
Even without the COVID-19 pandemic, fair years can be very difficult and budgets can run up against the edge, and a rainy weekend during fair time, for instance, means about two years of catching up, he said.
Another factor for cancelling the Lancaster Fair was its directors were negotiating a contract with Smokey’s Greater Shows to provide the amusements this year.
But with some fairs in Maine already canceled, and others in New Hampshire and Vermont uncertain, it would not be worthwhile or cost-effective for Smokey’s to go across the entire state for one or two fairs, and also at a time when finding help to pull off fairs will likely be even more difficult, said Samson.
“We decided to cut our losses now and hope for a bigger and better 2021,” he said.
The first fairs in Lancaster were organized under the Agricultural Society beginning in 1820. Those fairs, though, were difficult to put on.
But fairs became norm again in Lancaster after the formation of the nonprofit Coos and Essex Agricultural Society, which held its first annual fair in 1870.
Since then, the Lancaster Fair has become a regional tradition.
Because of the effort involved, the Lancaster Fair board cannot reconsider its decision even if things open up in the summer, said Samson.
It’s possible, though, that some smaller events later in the season at the fairgrounds, such as horse shows and weddings can take place, said Samson.
Before the Lancaster Fair board’s decision on Wednesday, the board agreed Samson would attend the New Hampshire Fairs Association to gauge the climate in the state and what other fair associations were thinking and planning for 2020.
Many associations have yet make to decisions, said Samson, and most are waiting until the governor’s current stay-at-home order expires May 4 (though the end date could be extended).
“Not a lot were quick to pull the trigger, but there wasn’t a lot of slack in that trigger,” he said.
The North Haverhill Fair, which draws about 20,000 people each year and in 2020 celebrates 76 years, is among those fairs not yet pulling the trigger.
Its directors have given themselves no later than June 1 to make a decision.
The North Haverhill Fair is currently scheduled for July 22-26.
“Many aspects of the fair are already in place for this year,” said Gary Scruton, who serves on North Haverhill Fair Association. “We are waiting to see what rules and regulations come from the state of New Hampshire.”
The fair in North Haverhill can also be a challenge financially, and while Vermont fairs are eligible for stipends from the state, New Hampshire fairs, while eligible for small loans for 4H premiums, no longer receive state aid, making putting on a fair a financial challenge, he said.
One concern is there could be a resurgence of COVID-19 later in the year, just as there was with the Spanish flu pandemic a century ago, said Scruton.
“We are just waiting as long as we can to make a decision and are getting as much information as possible,” he said.
Vermont
The Caledonia County Fair, the oldest county fair in Vermont that also draws about 20,000 people annually, is currently scheduled for Aug. 26-30.
Like the Lancaster Fair, it also celebrates a milestone anniversary - 175 years.
One of its directors, Ben Gates, said there won’t be a decision to cancel or go forward any time soon.
“At this point, we are in a holding pattern,” he said. “We are waiting as long as we possibly can to make a decision and see how things sugar out.”
Ideally, the fair would go on this year as a way to also celebrate things getting back to normal, if they do by summer, said Gates.
Money is likewise an issue, and could be a bigger one this year in Caledonia County if the fair-goer turnout isn’t there.
“You don’t ever break even,” said Gates. “We do the best we can. Really, the fair by itself would not keep going. All of the sponsorships and everyone involved make it work.”
The directors of the Orleans County Fair, which this year is scheduled for Aug. 19-23, are also undecided as Scott Morley said there is nothing definitive at this point.
One of the smaller events, but just as popular, is the Danville Fair, this year currently scheduled for July 31-Aug. 1.
It celebrates 90 years.
“From Danville’s point of view, we are evaluating what this will look like for us,” said Erich Bach, president of the Danville Chamber of Commerce, which helps organize the fair that can see up to 2,000 during heavy crowd time.
“We have a meeting coming up next week and will talk about specific details,” said Bach. “We have two concerns - one is safety, and what happens if there is a second round [of virus outbreak] in the middle of fair season. That would not be responsible of us. The second big thing is we are a community fair and rely heavily on our sponsors, and I would say well more than half our sponsors are not open right now … For us, it’s safety and do we have the money to do this.”
The Danville Fair organizers are still gathering information and will have to make their decision by mid-May, said Bach.
Organizers are currently planning in every direction for a plan that will work, he said.
At a bare minimum, it takes $10,000 to $11,000 upfront as well as another $6,000 to $10,000 for the horse and pony pull to make the Danville Fair, said Bach.
“Almost two weeks after the last fair ended, we started planning for this one,” he said. “This is the most well-planned fair we’ve ever had.”
During a press conference on Wednesday, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott spoke about the impact that the stay-at-home and closure orders could have on summer events like fairs and concerts, noting that all decisions going forward will continue to be based on the health data and modeling of the coronavirus.
“It’s really hard and difficult to anticipate whether any of those venues … will be able to open this summer or not, maybe they will,” said Scott.
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle reiterated Scott’s points, adding that people who may have events planned in the near term should be thinking about an alternative, and it’s too soon to tell on summer events.
When asked if summer fair organizers should cancel their events, Scott said, “I would not say that at this point. I just don’t see that we can advise that one way or the other at this point.”
“If [organizers] think it necessary for them to take that step now, based on the information that we have either provided or not provided, that would be up to them,” added Scott. “But that’s not what we are saying at this point.”
