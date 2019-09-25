LYNDON — The injury to a driver in a South Wheelock Road crash on Tuesday was minor, but the effort to free her from her vehicle was not.
It took some work for Lyndonville firefighters to get the driver’s door open to help Michelle Mantia, 54, of Lyndonville, out of the vehicle and up the loose gravel bank. Mantia veered off the road that is under construction and crashed into a ditch. Her Nissan Pathfinder traveled parallel with the road in the deep ditch for about 20 feet before bogging down in the ground muddied by overnight rain. The vehicle stopped below a utility pole and was tilted slightly with the driver’s side lower toward the ground.
Firefighters used a stabilizing bar to keep the vehicle from tilting further.
Lyndon Rescue personnel arrived to check for injury of the vehicle’s two occupants, Mantia and passenger Jennifer Williamson, of Lyndonville. Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris said the women complained of minor back and neck pain. Rescue workers put neck-stabilizing collars on both women.
Williamson was helped from the vehicle first. She climbed the bank with assistance from firefighters, Lyndon Rescue workers and Chief Harris. Once on the road, Lyndon Rescue secured her to a wheeled stretcher and transported her to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
With Williamson safe, firefighters worked to free Mantia. The driver’s door was stuck shut by the ground, so spades were used to dig away the dirt, while wooden blocks and boards were used to keep the dirt away and provide a walkable surface on which to escort Mantia. Firefighters arranged the boards as steps up the bank.
Mantia thanked her rescuers as she gingerly made her way up to the road surface. She too was transported to NVRH. Staff at NVRH reported Tuesday afternoon that Mantia and Williamson were at the hospital and begin evaluated.
Chief Harris said at the scene that the exact reason Mantia left the road was unknown. He said Williamson said for some reason Mantia drifted to the right of the gravel road and dropped into the ditch.
