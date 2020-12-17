Northeast Kingdom Human Services Placed In Provisional Status By State Over Complaints

Northeast Kingdom Human Services was moved to Provisional Designation status effective Dec. 11th after more than 50 complaints were filed with the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) and Department of Aging and Independent Living (DAIL). The status was confirmed by Commissioner Sarah Squirrell this week.

DMH and DAIL are responsible for the oversight and designation of community mental health and specialized service agencies across the state, Squirrell explained. “DMH’s top priority is to ensure a high quality of care and accessibility to comprehensive mental health services and to ensure the designated community mental health agencies are meeting the needs of their community and fulfilling their administrative and contractual requirements.”

She said DMH received multiple concerns from staff and the community regarding Northeast Kingdom Human Services. “Given the seriousness of the concerns raised, DMH conducted an Additional Agency Review,” she said. “The results of the Additional Agency Review documented numerous areas where NKHS had not met the minimum standards outlined in the administrative rule of agency designation.”

The Board of Directors and NKHS leadership have expressed their commitment and responsibility to address the issues outlined in the report, Squirrell said. NKHS is required to submit to DMH a Corrective Action Plan within 30 days of receiving the report and has six months to implement a corrective action plan.

NEKHS will be allowed to continue operating, Squirrell said. “DMH has confidence that NKHS is capable of making the necessary changes if the agency makes substantial efforts on the corrective action plan and works cooperatively with the department.”

A request to see the 54 complaints that came to the department about the NKHS agency was received and will be partially fulfilled by today, with the rest of the records request to come by Monday, said a department spokeswoman late Thursday.

NKHS Head Responds

NKHS President and CEO Tomasz Jankowski said on legal counsel’s advice; he could not share records connected to the situation, including the DMH letter and report and the many complaints, many of which are anonymous.

Jankowski said he had made some changes within the agency since taking it over several years ago, and after some terminations were effected, anonymous emails to the Department of Health began about NKHS “not serving clients, and bad things going on.”

He said a midterm review had been underway since February following the string of complaints and allegations. He said an exit interview as part of that process with the state department happened in October and was followed by a final letter with the department’s findings.

“We were expecting to address their findings and just kind of go on,” said Jankowski. “It didn’t happen that way necessarily, because the next thing that happened was a meeting with DMH where they informed us about NKHS receiving a provisional designation in the midterm review.”

Jankowski said, “The way I understand it, what led to this was the anonymous letters … they have never stopped, they have received a total of 54,” complaints, which the state department official verified in stating that was the number that would be released to the newspaper in full by Monday.

“So they continued receiving those, and they deemed it appropriate to make a change on the designation status,” said Jankowski. “That happened on Friday … we are still reviewing it.”

Jankowski vowed to make necessary changes the state has called attention to and said NKHS would work hard to meet the state’s expectations.

“The community knows of the great work that this organization does,” said Jankowski, saying NKHS is committed to working with state officials to “emerge from provisional status.”

“We are taking it very seriously,” Jankowski emphasized.

Jankowski said the designation affects the mental health division of NKHS and not the agency as a whole.

“I do believe that as a result of this process and going through these difficult times, we are going to emerge out of it better for the community and NKHS,” said Jankowski in an interview on Wednesday. “We have not closed our doors…. We are fully funded; we are in a good financial position. We are operating on all cylinders, and no care is suffering.”

“I have full confidence that we are going to emerge from it in the shortest possible time,” said Jankowski. “I have the fire in my stomach to say we are going to do it; we are going to do it right. Wherever we have shortcomings … we are going to correct it and put in processes. I came here to make a lot of changes, and I have been making them.”

NKHS Board Issues Statement

A request for comment from the NKHS Board was responded to by Board President Dr. Denise Niemira, with the following statement to the newspaper about the situation, “The Board of Northeast Kingdom Mental Health acknowledges our responsibility for oversight of the Agency and the services it provides to our community. We are disturbed by the findings of the recent Agency review and the decision of the Department of Mental Health to place NKHS on provisional status.”

“We are working closely with staff, leadership and the agency CEO, Tomasz Jankowski, to understand the root causes of the deficiencies noted and to ensure that they are addressed in a manner that will lead to substantive change and improvement in our organization and the services it provides,” the statement continued, “We are working closely with DMH to ensure that our efforts answer their concerns and conform to their requirements. Finally, as a Board we are working to establish procedures that will prevent deficiencies in the future.”

The statement from the NKHS Board concluded, “The Board takes seriously its fiduciary responsibility to the people of the Northeast Kingdom for the provision of mental health services that conform to the State of Vermont Department of Mental Health’s standards. We know our Agency will be working diligently to correct the identified deficiencies and to establish the organizational changes that will safeguard against any future recurrence. We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Department of Mental Health to work with the Board and the Agency in this effort.”