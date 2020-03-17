Across the region, fears about the coronavirus and the real-time responses are affecting people’s lives in the North Country and the Northeast Kingdom.
We asked local readers what they’re experiencing, and heard from dozens of people, who work in health care, day care, elderly care, Girl Scout moms, people worried about their children who are far away, and who are worried about losing their jobs as the economy becomes quickly very frightening.
Karen Kebbie Thompson of Lyndon said, “I own an eldercare home. Big red flags everywhere.”
Janet Givens of Danville said she’s adapting her life to the new coronavirus reality, “For starters, I’m doing more Zoom meetings. I’m washing my hands more conscientiously. I bought extra dishwasher detergent the other day. Dishwasher detergent? Of all the things one might stock up on!”
“I live on 30 acres with my 81-year-old old hubs and 90-year-old mother, with only one neighbor, also in their 80s. I think more than usual about keeping my own resistance up. I tend to turn off TV news, but that’s not new,” said Givens. “I agree with an earlier comment, the most unnerving thing about this epidemic (pandemic) is the unknown, the initial misinformation from our feds, and the lack of preparedness for it. Does not give one a sense of confidence.”
Michele Ann Avery of North Haverhill reported “Well they closed the Senior Center where I work, so there’s that. We are still going to make sure the Meals on Wheels programs keep going. Those seniors not on the program, but are in need can call to apply.”
“I also expressed that I would try to help out families who may need assistance with lunches for their children (those who usually get free hot lunch),” said Avery. “But so far our schools are still running.”
Avery said, “However, I was contacted by an old high school classmate of mine who is sending support funds should the need arise. That’s a wonderful sign of how we are all connected and need to take care of each other.”
“As for me, I feel so very blessed to live in my community where I know has the strength to unite in times such as this,” said Avery. “That is where we will see the growth come from, this seed of community that will rise up to meet any challenges that come our way. Of that I am certain.”
Avery said she went to Wal Mart to pick up some things she had ordered online in recent days, and said, “I did not expect anything different when I headed to the (online pickup tower at the store) but I immediately felt a tension through the store like never before.”
“I took a moment to walk towards the back and noticed some carts full to overflowing with what appeared to be the last of the TP and also noticed the daggers in the eyes of those who had none in theirs,” reported Avery. “So sad; I could not remain in the store with the uncomfortable level of stress.”
She added, “I’m thankful for the call to prayer and I advise all to reach out and lend a hand and offer kindness and compassion.”
Dawn Bodenhamer, a Northeast Kingdom Girl Scout Troop leader and mother of two girls, said both her daughters’ schools have been interrupted.
Girl Scout cookie sale season has been cut short, the East Haven resident said on Monday.
Like other parents across the region - and country - she said she is scrambling to care for her youngest and not lose her job.
“But no real complaints here,” she said, “More worried about what this will look like in a week or two.”
Renee Williams of Lyndon said, “I do not know how I feel about it all to be honest. I try to read the facts and not get involved in heated debates on social media about how one should respond to the COVID-19. I think my fear comes from ‘not knowing’. ”
“I do know that we are not given the full picture. How does it affect me personally? Well I have a Type 1 diabetic 14-year-old daughter and two elderly (80+ yrs) parents to take care of. If they should get this COVID-19 I would be devastated and fearful. I do not think my first thought would be ‘meh it is just the flu.’ So I am fearful, cautious and nervous of the unknown. I also wish people would meet in the middle. It seems they are either in freak out mode or hey relax mode.”
Dianne M. Comeau Peyton of Lunenburg reported, “I’m not affected here in Lunenburg other than being disgusted with the media’s taste for inciting mayhem and panic. This strain has a much higher than 70% recovery rate in otherwise healthy people making the mortality rate less than 1%. Hardly worth tanking the U.S. economy over.”
Julie Hinman of Burke said, “It’s real, we need to take it serious. My sister is a nurse in Seattle and she said, ‘stay home and wash hands.’ Media could calm down a bit, too, they are truly scaring people.”
Susan Ohlidal of St. Johnsbury said, “One concern of mine is the further isolation of our elders and those who rely on group gatherings or activities for basic needs and socializing. For ex., what happens if we cancel the community meals at churches or meal sites? If you are a volunteer somewhere and count on it as a social support, and you are ‘laid off,’ you are more isolated. This kind of secondary or tertiary impact from the virus present challenges in our care for ourselves and each other.”
Celeste Marie York-Girrell of Sutton said, “One church I know is doing take out lunches so folks can get the food they need without the ‘crowd.’”
“Because of my medical conditions, which usually do not slow me down, I have to be careful about becoming exposed to this new germ. However, I do think the media hype is not serving any purpose,” she added.
I did stock up on fruits and veggies; I have movie(s) to watch, books to read, and friends to call. I don’t anticipate much to be different except for the miles I won’t be putting on my car,” shared York-Girrell.
On an economic reality front, Michael Channon of Newark reported, “My wife Sarah lost her new job after three days and W.B. Mason, because they’re eliminating the position through the economic uncertainty over the Coronavirus.”
Jordan Charland, who is from West Burke but lives in Monkton and works in Shelburne, said, “I work at a childcare and the ‘panic’ is effecting us now because we are running out of soap to have children and staff wash their hands. We have limited latex gloves, hand sanitizer or any disinfectant to keep our classrooms clean and help prevent the spread of basic germs the kids have. We are obviously taking precautions to find the supplies we need.”
Dakota Butterfield of Barnet said, “Our daughter is in a Masters program at The University of Texas in Austin. She’s awaiting test results — fever, chills, cough. Living alone in a small trailer, no good way to self quarantine and we can’t help her. Just want to get her home, but how can we put her on a plane if her test comes back positive? She has a history of asthma so we worry about her lungs.”
Ellen Findlay Moore of East Haven said, “It is impressive watching our local hospitals, medical facilities and schools creating crisis plans, working together and supporting each other creatively to cooperate with the CDC and save lives.”
James Nagle of Lyndon said, “Media hysteria is effecting all of us. Other than that, the actual threat to me is not as significant as contracting the common flu, for which I am vaccinated. I have lost value in my retirement funds but I am not pulling out of the market.”
“I have lived through many a viral attack on my body. In fact, according to an MIT microbiologist, doing all we can to boost our immune systems is the best defense against the constant attacks on our bodies,” said Nagle. “Good nutrition, clean air, clean water and practicing good personal hygiene is sound advice. Fighting over toilet paper in Walmart due to media driven hysteria is counterproductive and bad for our nation and our society at large.”
Joyce Claire Evans of Passumpsic, said, “I’m grateful for the people reaching out to help with lunches for families who depend on the free lunch program, people offering to run errands for those who are comprised health wise.”
Aprile Flynn Stoddert of Lyndon said, “We went shopping and it is AMAZING the things people are hoarding. Some items like disinfectant I understand but other items defy logic. To survive, it seems people need real butter, Doritos, masses of seltzer and bottled water, regular coffee creamer and more kitty litter than a cat needs in a lifetime.”
“And everyone was buying water which made me wonder if they know something I don’t. Is our water supply in the NEK at risk? Will it still come out of the tap? Should I be prepared to boil it?” asked Stoddert. “I am amazed by the patience of people. The store was crowded and the lines, even with every lane open were long, but residents of the NEK are hardy and don’t let the panic make them rude.”
Stoddert said, “Everyone was polite and helpful… amazed at the craziness … but willing to pull together. In spite of hoarding quick-cooking oatmeal, the people around you are good people and good neighbors. If you have to go through a crisis, these are the people you want around you.”
