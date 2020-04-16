State health officials announced new cases in Vermont ticked up by 7 cases in their report Thursday, the third straight day of a single digit increase statewide.
In the last week 164 new cases have been reported in Vermont, which includes the 28 inmates and 16 staff members that received positive tests last week when the entire Northwest State Correction Facility prisoner population and staff were tested.
Vermont’s total COVID-19 case count is now at 768 cases, with 33 currently hospitalized and another 25 people in hospitals being investigated for the disease. Five additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 35. Since the pandemic began the state has conducted over 11,500 tests.
Vermont officials have indicated they are cautiously optimistic that the number of cases in Vermont may be approaching a plateau, and Gov. Phil Scott has indicated he will consider a measured and slow loosening of the social restrictions in the state if the data continues to trend in the right direction. Scott and other state officials will conduct a public briefing Friday morning to reveal how the latest case number have adjusted the state’s modeling and projections for the pandemic.
In New Hampshire, state health officials reported 71 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,211. In the last week New Hampshire has reported 400 new cases, with the majority being in the southern and coastal regions of the state. New Hampshire also suffered two additional fatalities, according to Thursday’s report, bringing the state’s total to 32.
There have been 187 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire, with 74 remaining in hospitals.
New Hampshire has administered over 12,600 tests, with 11,421 coming back negative since the pandemic began.
In the Northeast Kingdom there have still been only 18 identified cases, with 9 in Caledonia County, 8 in Orleans County and 1 in Essex County; no deaths have been reported from the Kingdom thus far. The Health Department does not include the prisoners at Northeast Regional Correction Facility in the county tally, since they were originally housed and tested in another county.
In the North Country there were still only 2 cases reported in Coos County, and no additional towns reported positive tests in northern Grafton County, where there were 4 or fewer cases reported in Littleton, Bethlehem, Franconia and Haverhill.
