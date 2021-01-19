Vermont officials expect to start taking vaccine reservations from people 75 and older starting next week and will begin to share details with clinics later this week.
Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said he plans to reveal some of the basic operational details with the state’s general population clinics, such as locations and hours on Friday.
The state expects to wrap up second doses for health care workers in the coming weeks and is now working through the transition to begin administering vaccinations to the general population.
“We are looking to make sure distribution is equitable throughout Vermont,” said Smith. To that end, the state held a request for proposal process to identify local partners that would work in cooperation with the state on holding the vaccination clinics, which could take many months to complete the state’s entire eligible population.
In Caledonia County, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Northern Counties Health Care are partnering on a proposal to be a regional partner.
Laural Ruggles, VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement at NVRH, said Tuesday they were working to finalize their proposal for submission, which were due Tuesday. The details of their proposal were still a bit of a moving target, said Ruggles.
The working plan, as of Tuesday, she said, was to develop a permanent vaccination site in St. Johnsbury that would operate 5 days a week and additional remote sites that would operate 2 days per week. The logistics are complex, though, as each potential site would need to have adequate space to accommodate people to be able to stay socially distanced when the check-in, receive the dose and remain on-site for a required observation period.
NVRH has been administering vaccines to the local health care workers and has managed about 90 vaccinations a day out of space on the hospital campus, but this next phase will require a new location to handle the expected higher numbers.
“We’ve been doing this for over a month now, we’ve worked out much of the logistics and staffing,” said Ruggles of the vaccination process.
Ruggles said her understanding is the state indicated it was looking for a regional capacity of about 300 vaccinations a day. Ruggles said the joint proposal with NCHC is hoping to have the capacity to handle 300 doses at the permanent St. Johnsbury location each day, and an additional 150 doses at the remote locations for 2 days per week.
While the proposal may provide a potential capacity to administer up to 1,800 vaccinations a week in the Caledonia County area once fully operational, the limiting agent will be available doses from the state, which in turn has said the allocation of vaccine from the federal government has not met expectations and is limiting the state’s ability to ramp up vaccine efforts.
Ruggles noted beside the NVRH-NCHC proposal, the state also intends to develop its own clinics through the regional Department of Health offices. Ruggles expects the state clinics to come online first, potentially as soon as the middle of next week, and if selected the NVRH-NCHC clinics may start as soon as the first week of February.
“And there could be other partners,” said Ruggles, suggesting some pharmacy chains may be developing proposals. “We need as many options as possible.”
State officials have said all vaccinations will be coordinated at the state level. An online and phone-based registration system, similar to the one that now exists for booking coronavirus tests, is being built up and will begin accepting reservations starting next week.
Ruggles said despite announcements encouraging the public to wait for further instructions on how to register through the state, the hospital and its many clinics and offices have started to receive a number of inquiries from patients and the public about how to sign up. Ruggles attributed some of these calls to people who have not yet been fully informed of the process, and some who heard plans in media describing the process from other states, like New Hampshire and New York, which are developing different systems and opening up vaccinations to a different segment of the population.
NEK Cases
During the state’s media briefing on the coronavirus Tuesday morning both Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who oversees the state’s virus data and modeling, struck an optimistic tone about developments last week. New case counts have declined, as has the test positivity rate.
In the Northeast Kingdom, new cases also show signs of slowing. The regional case count now stands at 744 - with 307 in Caledonia County, 326 in Orleans County and 111 in Essex County. There was only 1 new case reported on Jan. 18, 6 on Jan. 17 and 4 on Jan. 16.
...and still not a word about vitamin D, despite the copious research. It's mind-boggling the degree of gaslighting happening with this virus.
