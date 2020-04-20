Hundreds of protesters supporting the continued operation of Northern Vermont University at Lyndon and Johnson and the Vermont Technical College in Randolph honked horns for more than an hour in downtown Montpelier on Monday to make sure state leaders hear them.

Pressure over the weekend led the CSCS trustees to postpone action Monday. The board is meeting at 1 p.m. to discuss the situation.

