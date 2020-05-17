LYNDON CENTER — On Sunday, Northern Vermont University (NVU) - with campuses in Lyndon Center and Johnson - celebrated its 2020 graduating class with two virtual celebrations and a personalized website for the Class of 2020.
The virtual celebration watch parties were broadcast Sunday at 11 a.m., and were available live and on demand afterward via the NorthernVermont.edu website.
A senior slideshow of the 203 graduates preceded the virtual celebration at 10:30 a.m.
Around the region, state and country, families and graduates gathered around screens instead of under a big white tent on campuses, and marked their graduates’ accomplishments under very different circumstances than a typical year.
“It is my personal privilege to congratulate our 2020 NVU graduates on your marvelous accomplishments,” began NVU President Elaine Collins. “Special congratulations also to the families of those graduating today. This day is special for many reasons. It is a day of celebration and a day of achievement. It is a celebration of new beginnings.”
Collins told graduates, “Use your time at NVU to a greater good as you go out into the world. Your families will benefit, and your communities will benefit. Some of you will make a difference in a public way with an amazing invention, maybe by creating a future vaccine that will protect us from the COVID-19 virus,” Collins continued. “Others may make a profound difference in hospitals and classrooms across this country and beyond”
“Know that you have the strength and education to change the world. We are excited to see what you will do and where you will go. Go into the world and serve. Lead, and make it better. I am fully confident you will. Please accept my heartfelt congratulations,” Collins continued. “I will never forget your sacrifices and I hope that our paths will cross again in May when we can celebrate these accomplishments face to face.”
Provost Nolan Atkins also addressed the Class of 2020.
“As we all know, the semester leading up to this celebration has been unusual and at times difficult and scary,” he said. “I believe the grit and skills you’ve shown will serve you as go out there into the workforce.”
“I want to remind you to stay in touch with NVU,” said Atkins. “NVU faculty and staff are here to support you. Stay in touch with your mentors. And, remember that you are our NVU ambassadors. We need you more than ever.”
He closed saying, “Be Known. Do North. You are NVU.
Each graduate was individually recognized with a slide during the YouTube stream and on a personalized webpage.
The Lyndon celebration included the alma mater sung by Music Business and Industry student Autumn Chamberlain.
The Johnson celebration included the alma mater sung by a choir comprised of 59 people, collectively representing the years since the Vermont State Colleges System was founded in 1961.
The virtual celebrations and an accompanying website with personalized social media graphics and a reading of the names is available to view at NorthernVermont.edu/Celebrate.
On-campus commencement ceremonies for the 2020 graduates will take place in May 2021.
The ceremonies will be on the same day, but in a separate ceremony, as the May 2021 commencement.
Messages from faculty, staff and alumni were shared on the screen following the administrations’ messages.
“You are all NVU Strong,” said Sandra Noyes. “You have already followed your dream and made it through college.”
Jen Fraiser said, “Say yes more often than no … Learn to love yourself.”
Ethan Coppenrath said, “The future will have ups and downs, but you’re well prepared.”
Steve Cormier, Class of 1982, president of the NVU-Lyndon Alumni Association said it was his privilege to induct the Class of 2020 into the association, and welcomed the class, “Congratulations!” His son, Peter, was among the graduates announced during the virtual celebration, and who had fought to keep the school alive, standing in front of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier a few weeks ago during a protest when the university was under threat.
