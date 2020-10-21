NVU Lyndon: First COVID-19 Positive Case Reported

LYNDON CENTER — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon (NVU-Lyndon) on Wednesday reported its first positive case of COVID-19.
“Late yesterday afternoon, NVU received its first positive COVID-19 test result,” NVU spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb said. “The case involves a student from the Lyndon campus who lives off campus.”
The school said the student is isolated.
NVU President Dr. Elaine Collins sent a letter out on Tuesday about the COVID-19 positive case.
“The case involves a remote commuting student from the Lyndon campus who is in isolation and receiving off-site services,” Collins wrote. “We are working with the Vermont Department of Health and they will be involved in contact tracing and any other necessary response.”
Collins explains this is the first positive test out of 3,849 administered this semester.
“We have prepared for this and have taken appropriate action,” Collins stated. “The NVU community has done an incredible job adhering to health and safety guidelines during this pandemic. We must keep this vigilance up in wearing masks, keeping social distance, and washing hands, especially as we move inside as the weather turns colder. We cannot let up.”
Collins asked students to stay put during an upcoming two-day break.
“Vermont is surrounded by counties that are now considered unsafe for all but essential travel,” Collins explains. “Please, do not travel. Stay on campus or at home if you commute. We made this decision to support you, and we must ask that you support the full NVU community by doing all you can to keep members of the community safe. Strict adherence to the Vermont cross-state travel guidelines will be required…”
Anyone who was in contact with the infected student can expect to be contacted by the Department of Health.
Further guidance is available at healthvermont.gov/covid19.
NVU is part of the Vermont State Colleges (VSC) System, which also includes the Community College of Vermont, Castleton University and Vermont Technical College (VTC).
VSC Chancellor Sophie Zdatny on Wednesday said, VTC has had three positive tests and Castleton has had two. “These were at the start of the semester and there have been no other recent positive cases within the VSC,” Zdatny said.
The most recent information on COVID-19 cases in Vermont issued during Tuesday’s press conference with Gov. Phil Scott and members of his administration showed that there have been 126,236 COVID tests administered in higher education institutions in Vermont so far this year, with 51 positive cases, for a 0.04 percent positivity rate.
That compares to 274,982 tests in higher education settings in New Hampshire with 315 positive cases and a 0.11 percent positivity rate and 88,349 tests in higher education institutions in Maine with 55 positive cases for a 0.06 percent positivity rate.
On the university’s website (northernvermont.edu), information about the plans and procedures around the pandemic are detailed, including noting that all students, staff and faculty are required to sign a pledge about their responsibilities to work to keep everyone safe.
That pledge states in part, “I understand and agree to uphold my responsibility as a student or employee to support and respect the health, safety, physical space, and well-being of the NVU community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Signing the pledge is an agreement to abide by all required screening protocols including daily temperature checks, symptom checks, health screenings and self-attestations, as well as COVID-19 testing and contact tracing procedures if required for traveling to or from high-risk areas, and required quarantining if a case is positive and there has been exposure.
Testing will continue bi-weekly through the end of the semester, according to the information on the NVU website, with a random selection of faculty, staff and students. Those selected will receive email instructions if they are to be tested.
Everyone on campus is required to log their symptoms daily online as part of the campus safety procedures during the pandemic.
Masks are required for everyone, “even while walking on the campus pathways and trails or hanging out with friends,” the website notes.
Case At Nearby Public School
On Monday, it was announced that Lyndon Town School has one COVID-19 positive case in the sixth-grade community. Sixth-grade students and staff are learning remotely through the end of next week and some members of the group must quarantine for 7 days then be tested. Contact tracing was conducted Monday afternoon.
The case at Lyndon Town School is the first for the Kingdom East School District, which operates seven schools.
During the governor’s press conference on Tuesday, the latest information on COVID-19 cases in K-12 public schools for Vermont showed 13 cases total, two active cases, and eight cases under investigation across 12 schools.
In New Hampshire’s public K-12 system, there have been 231 cases, there are presently 125 active cases, and the cases have occurred at 125 schools. Maine has seen 128 cases in its public K-12 system across 56 schools according to the latest information from Northern New England shared this week.
