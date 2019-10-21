Occupants Hurt In Memorial Drive Head-on Car Crash

LYNDON — Two cars crashed head-on Monday morning near the Lyndon-St. Johnsbury town line on Memorial Drive, injuring both drivers and a toddler.
The cars were totalled, both sustaining major front-end damage. The cars came to rest parallel to each other about 15 feet apart, both facing the same direction. Broken car parts and engine fluids covered the roadway and shoulder in front of a multi-apartment residence. Shortly after the crash, one of the drivers sat under an oak tree a few yards from her demolished car with her leg propped up.
According to neighbors Teresa Cucinotta and Sandi Withers, the woman was helped out of her car and “hopped” to a lawn chair that was placed there for her.
Both women were in their residences when the crash happened. Neither saw the impact, but both heard it.
“I heard a big bang,” said Cucinotta. "I thought someone hit a tree or it was some sort of explosion."
“I heard a big bang," said Withers. "I thought it was a big truck tire that blew." Withers said she was once a truck driver.
One of the first to arrive at the scene was Nate Bennett, of West Burke. He was driving south on Memorial Drive when he came upon the crash scene. He said there was smoke coming from both vehicles.
"When I saw smoke I thought I better jump out and try to do something," he said.
On one of the vehicles, Bennett said, he struggled to find a door that would open. In that vehicle was a woman and a small boy. Bennett guessed it was a toddler, age 2 or 3. Both the woman and the boy were hurt.
CALEX and Lyndon Rescue responded to provide on-site medical care and transport the crash victims to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury firefighters responded with personnel from both departments using hydraulic cutting tools to help free one of the drivers from her vehicle.
A large section of Memorial Drive was closed until the crash scene was cleared. Motorists took a detour on Industrial Parkway.
Vermont State Police investigated the crash but have not issued a report on their findings or confirmed the identities of the vehicle occupants.
Look for additional information in the Tuesday edition of The Caledonian-Record.
