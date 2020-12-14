Official: Colonnade Inn Driving Up Police Costs For Town Taxpayers

The Lyndonville Village Trustees happily approved their end of the annual town-village police funding agreement Monday night.

But Town of Lyndon officials may not be so pleased when they receive the proposal next week.

The new agreement includes a seven percent reduction in the Lyndonville Police Department’s cost to village taxpayers.

The annual cost-split is based on the number of calls Lyndonville Police respond to each year in the town and village, operated by two separate governing boards.

“The village’s percentage of the call volume was 30 percent as opposed to 37 last year,” said Municipal Administrator Justin Smith at the trustee’s regular meeting on Monday. “So that makes the split 70 town - 30 village.”

Village Trustee Chris Hunter quickly moved to approve the agreement, which was passed unanimously by the full five-member board.

“I think it looks wonderful,” said Hunter after viewing the agreement.

Smith said he thinks the shift from last year’s 63-37 percent split between the town and village to the new 70-30 percent split has been affected by a spike in the number of police calls to a single location in the town.

“The contribution based on the numbers that we were given by (Police Chief Jack Harris) changed again this year,” said Smith. “I think a lot of that has to do with one property in particular, probably. I see a lot of volume at The Colonnade Inn for Jack and the department, so I think that that’s maybe a portion of why the numbers have changed. I have not confirmed that with him - that’s just me seeing what he’s given us in different press releases and whatnot.”

Since the pandemic, The Colonnade Inn has seen heavy use as a state-funded homeless shelter.

Smith will take the agreement to the town select board for consideration next week.