Officials Confirm Death Of Child Passenger In Car Crash

Vermont State Police confirmed this morning that a 3-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car struck head-on by another car on Memorial Drive in Lyndon, on Monday, has died.
Dean Spicer, 3, was taken by rescue workers from the crash near the St. Johnsbury town line. At the time, his injuries were listed as life-threatening by investigating trooper David Shaffer.
The trooper noted this morning that Spicer died at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. His mother, Sandra Leach, 41, of Lyndon, remains in critical condition at DHMC, according to the trooper.
The crash occurred about 11 a.m. on Monday, when Melinda Mitchell, 28, of Lyndon, steered her vehicle into the oncoming lane of a vehicle driven by Leach. The cars crashed head-on, causing total damage to both vehicles. Mitchell, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to Trooper Shaffer, was able to hop away from the crash, suffering an injured ankle.
Spicer, who was secured in a child safety seat, was quickly removed from the vehicle for emergency care. The damage to the vehicle he was in was so significant that rescuers could not safely remove Leach without first using hydraulic cutting tools to cut into the car.
State police continue to investigate this collision. No reason for Mitchell veering into the opposite lane has been reported.
