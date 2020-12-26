NEWPORT — Police Chief Travis Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department responded to a fatal fire late Friday.

On Dec. 25 at 9:13 p.m. Newport Police and Fire responded to 58 Pleasant St. in Newport for a reported structure fire. The first arriving police officers found heavy flames coming from the second floor.

The flames were intense, and the home sustained substantial damage before fire crews brought it under control.

One resident escaped and told first responders that his roommate, an adult male, may still be there.

Fire crews entered the building, and a body was found inside one of the apartments.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner to determine identity and cause of death. The victim’s name will be withheld pending positive identification and notification of family.

The Derby Line Fire Department and Newport Ambulance Services Inc. provided mutual aid to assist at the scene.

A Vermont State Police Fire Investigator and an investigator from the Vermont Division of Fire Safety responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

The Red Cross was called and assisted with other tenants that were displaced.