NEWPORT CITY — A shooting Monday morning in the Wendy’s restaurant parking lot left a man wounded in the leg.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
The victim is in stable condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham.
The shooting occurred at 11:30 a.m. in the Waterfront Plaza complex on the Causeway, in the parking area between Wendy’s and the nearby City Cinema, Bingham stated.
Police arrived to find the victim and begin a search for suspects.
Bingham said he is not releasing the name of the victim “because we are actively following up on leads and don’t want to compromise the investigation.”
The incident prompted North Country Union High School to briefly lock down during the manhunt, although the principal told parents that there was no imminent danger to students.
Newport City Elementary School was not affected.
A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident fled the scene and was located by U.S. Border Patrol on Interstate 91 south near the Barton exit, police said.
Border Patrol agents, Vermont State Police, and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department pursued the vehicle until Orleans Village near Maple Street, where two people were taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife also provided assistance.
“The shooting, as well as the extent of the connection the two individuals involved in the pursuit have to the incident, remains under investigation by the Newport Police Department and Vermont State Police,” Bingham stated in a press release.
Vermont State Police said the city police are leading in the investigation.
Details about the suspects were also not released because the investigation is ongoing, the chief stated.
Newport Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community as a result of this incident.
The high school was under a “clear the hallways” protocol that is not a full lock-down for about 90 minutes, North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent John Castle said.
That allows the staff to monitor the students while waiting for news from the police department.
The Newport Police Department advised that the elementary school did not have to go into lock down, Castle said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.