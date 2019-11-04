Online Voting Open for LEVITT AMP St. Johnsbury 2020 Music Series

St. Johnsbury is once again in the running to bring a 10-12 week free live music series to Dog Mountain. For the fourth year running, Catamount Arts’ application for a Levitt AMP grant has passed the first round of competition. Now it’s up to the community to vote St. Johnsbury through to the next round.
With enough demonstrated community support, St. Johnsbury can qualify as one of the top 25 finalists competing for a 2020 Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award, sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music.
The Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award is an exciting matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000. Grant recipients will each be awarded $25,000 in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series—a free, outdoor concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.
Catamount Arts submitted the proposal for St. Johnsbury with partnering organization Friends of Dog Mountain, who hosted the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series in 2017, 2018, and 2019. St. Johnsbury’s proposal is now posted on the Levitt AMP website at www.levittamp.org for public voting.
A fourth successful campaign for St. Johnsbury will require dedicated community participation. Specifically, Catamount’s Levitt AMP proposal needs to get as many online votes as possible to bring another free summer concert series to town. Community support, as measured by the number of online votes received, will be one of the key factors considered when the Levitt Foundation determines the 2020 Levitt AMP Grant Award winners.
Supporters are asked to visit levittamp.org/vote to register and vote. Online public voting is now open now and ends November 20 at 5pm PST. Once the Top 25 finalists are selected through online public voting, the Levitt Foundation will review the Top 25 finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt AMP winners — which will be announced on December 20, 2019.
“We are delighted to be in the running for a fourth consecutive year of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Concert series,” says Executive Director Scott Buckingham of Friends of Dog Mountain. “The summer concert series has quickly become a go-to event for visitors near and far, and we are thrilled by the prospect of hosting the series once again in 2020. But that will only happen if we get out the vote. Please take a moment to vote and help spread the word to friends, family, and fans!”
Molly Stone, Catamount’s associate director of live performance, concurs. “The overwhelming support for Levitt AMP St Johnsbury 2019 did not go unnoticed,” says Stone. “We broke an attendance record this year and tripled business and organization involvement. The support is heartwarming and real; let’s translate that energy into votes for 2020!”
Online public voting ends November 20, at 5 p.m. PST. The link to voter registration is https://grant.levittamp.org/voter-registration-page. Catamount Arts and Dog Mountain ask supporters to spread the word to family, friends, colleagues and neighbors and rally the community to sign up and vote for St. Johnsbury’s LevittAMP proposal.
To learn more, visit www.levittamp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.