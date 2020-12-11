There were 11 new coronavirus cases reported in Orleans County on Friday, continuing a trend of the county having the most recent cases per capita.

While Orleans was posting the double-digit gain, Caledonia County and Essex County had no new cases. This was the first day with no new cases for Essex since Dec. 4. It was the first time Caledonia County reported no new cases since Nov. 22 .

In the last week, the Northeast Kingdom has added 94 cases, with 60 of them in Orleans County alone.

The influx of cases has pushed Orleans County to have the highest rate of recent cases per capita in the state, with just over 34 cases per 10,000 people. Essex County is right behind at 33.6 cases per 10,000 (the actual number of recent cases is less than 33 because there are fewer than 10,000 residents in Essex county).

The statewide average is 22.7 cases per 10,000 people and Caledonia County is below the state average with a recent rate of 18.5 cases per 10,000.

The total count of cases in the NEK now stands at 475, with 5 deaths, 3 in Orleans County and 2 in Caledonia County.

The most recent town-by-town map of cases from the Health Department shows Newport City now has 59 cases, followed by Lyndon with 53. St. Johnsbury is the next highest NEK town with 40, followed by Canaan with 35.

Alert System Launched

During the state’s media briefing Friday morning, Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials promoted a new alert system that’s being developed to inform Vermonters of timely COVID-19 updates.

“As COVID-19 continues to be prevalent in the state, Vermonters need convenient access to the information that will help keep themselves and their neighbors safe, and VT-ALERT is a great way to use existing infrastructure to get it out there,” said Governor Scott. “With vaccines on the horizon, we also want to communicate directly with the public as information on accessing vaccines becomes available.”

Since 2012, VT-ALERT has warned Vermonters of potential and imminent hazards like floods, severe storms, HazMat incidents and other threats. Vermonters can now use the system to receive important COVID-related updates, though VT-ALERT will not replace more comprehensive resources like healthvermont.gov or accd.vermont.gov.

Register for VT-ALERT by visiting www.vtalert.gov and selecting the desired alerts (COVID information is listed under “Health Alerts”). Notifications are available via email, text, phone, and the Everbridge mobile app. Users may also specify geographic areas for which they want to receive alerts.

State Restrictions On School And Recreational Sports Continue

During the media briefing, Friday morning Gov. Phil Scott announced there would be no change to the restrictions on school and recreational sports.

Scott said state officials are continuing to monitor the data, but at this point, cases are too high for the resumption of those activities.

Scott said officials would provide another update on the situation next week.