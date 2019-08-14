BARTON — The 152nd Orleans County Fair kicks off today for five days of fun that signals the beginning of the end of summer.
Among the new activities at the fair is an arm wrestling tournament at 3 p.m. Friday, which is also seniors day. The wrestling is divided into contests for kids, men and women.
There’s a souped up tractor pull, called the Vermont Tractor Pull Association’s “Too Hot to Farm” and altered tractor pull Saturday afternoon, followed by laser tag for up to 12 players at once, a bike stunt show and horse pull. Check the schedule for more laser tag competitions throughout the fair.
Saturday also features Mark Shelton performing as Elvis at 2 p.m., The Evansville Transit Authority which opens the evening show Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and then Jamie Lee Thurston at 8 p.m. The shows are free with paid admission to the fair.
Harness racing is noon Friday, which is Seniors Day.
Saturday is also Military Honors Day, with active military personnel and their immediate family members entering the fair grounds free with show of military ID, according to the fair brochure.
The Orleans County Fair also features the ever popular Demo Derby Day on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. scheduled last to close out the fair with a “bang.”
Circus Smirkus performs at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
It’s not all thrills and spills and noise.
There are the traditional agricultural fair events, like the beef show, youth poultry show and pig scramble Wednesday, which is kids day.
On Thursday, it’s the youth dairy show and youth yoked cattle fitting and showmanship competition in the morning, while Friday it’s the open dairy show and horse pull in the morning, followed by the 4-H dog show.
There’s the arts and crafts exhibits and displays by vendors in the exhibition hall, the Little Farm Hands Exhibit 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily except Sunday, and petting zoo and maple sugar house for all ages.
Fair goers can watch milking demonstrations and cheese curd making at the milk house.
And they can ride the trackless train called the Northeast Kingdom Express shuttle around the fairgrounds.
Shutterbugs are welcome to share their fair photos and enter the Fair Photo Contest at the fair’s Facebook page @bartonfair.
For contest information, go to the fair’s website at www.orleanscountyfair.net.
