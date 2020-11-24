Orleans County suffered its second COVID-19 death on Monday according to information released by the Vermont Health Department.

In addition, Essex County recorded its highest number of new cases yet with 8 in the Health Department report released Tuesday morning.

This comes as Vermont officials are cautiously optimistic that the recent surge in new cases may be showing early signs of abating, but warn that an encouraging shift in cases the last few days is still early and a very fragile gain that could be undone if Vermonters don’t follow guidance to avoid social gatherings and interacting with people from outside their household.

While Vermont reported 49 cases statewide, 14 of them were from the Northeast Kingdom and 8 in Essex County alone.

“The facts around those 8 cases will all be determined today, so I can’t give you the results of that yet because those test results come in overnight and then we connect with them all,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine during the state media briefing Tuesday morning.

Levine said again that they believe many of the cases are connected to the interwoven communities between Essex County and northern New Hampshire where there is an alarmingly high number of COVID cases. Levine noted that in many of the past Essex County cases it is not necessarily a violation of the state’s cross-border guidance but the exposure that might have occurred in what would be considered essential and allowed activities. Levine did note that besides the restrictions on crossing into New Hampshire, people should also adhere to physical distancing and mask-wearing to protect themselves and those around them.

“We continue to watch both Orleans and Essex County as places that we didn’t traditionally see in our reporting and we are seeing them with more frequency now,” said Levine. “That’s a caution to people to realize that you can be very, very, very rural and that’s no protection to the virus.”

COVID Updates From The NEK & NOCO

Situation Is ‘Tenuous’ In NCSU

In Newport, North Country Supervisory Union schools remain in a tenuous period where schools could be forced to go remote at any time, Superintendent John Castle said Tuesday.

But Castle said school staff will not ask students if they have been involved in social gatherings as part of their daily health check to allow them to go to school.

NCSU will continue to expect that staff and students to follow the travel guidelines and subsequent quarantine requirements.

“It is near impossible to interpret and enforce the order given the variables for our staff and students,” Castle said about the governor’s order.

“I will send a letter home today to all members of our school community noting what is encouraged and what is expected moving forward. My appeal is for folks to make good choices with regard to the welfare of others.

“We remain in a very tenuous situation that could result in individual schools or the whole SU going remote at any time - for an extended time. I truly hope that we can maintain in-person learning into the new year, yet will continue to monitor our situation closely and work with all of you to assess each situation and our context as a whole.”

Live Nativity Canceled In Whitefield

The churches of Whitefield announced that the annual Live Nativity will be canceled for this year. Instead the churches — Whitefield Christian Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, and Community Baptist Church — will hold a short (15-minute) public prayer time instead on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. on the front steps of Community Baptist Church. Pastors will guide attendees in prayer for the needs of our world — foremost being the ongoing COVID-19 virus crisis. All are welcome to attend this masked and socially distanced outside event. Community Baptist Church is located at 27 Jefferson Rd. in Whitefield.

LRUHS Has Positive Case

In Barton, Lake Region Union High School has one person in the school community who tested positive for COVID-19.

The person had not been in the school for six days prior to developing symptoms. No one in the community is considered a close contact, says Principal Andre Messier.

Schools are being told to consider the governor’s limits on social gatherings when allowing people into schools, Messier said.

When school resumes after the Thanksgiving break, Messier asked families to quarantine students who were part of gatherings if they were not able to follow guidelines.

“Many families in the past few weeks have quarantined their children for a variety of reasons and have been accessing successfully their education through our remote options,” Messier said. “We greatly appreciate people’s commitment to keeping our entire community safer by taking these steps.”

Westfield Closes Town Office, Library

The Select Board voted to close the town office and library given the pandemic circumstances.

Town business will be conducted via phone at (802) 744-2484 or email townofwestfield@comcast.net.

Town officials are now working remotely as much as possible.

Derby To Discuss Town Meeting Plans

The Select Board will talk about whether to temporarily cancel the annual floor meeting and conduct all town business by Australian ballot at town meeting in March.

The town usually votes on articles and the town budget on the floor the night before town meeting day, and considers elections and the school budgets and articles by Australian ballot on town meeting day.

The issue is expected to be discussed at the Nov. 30 meeting.

Weekly Black Lives Vigil Postponed

Friends and members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church have decided to not hold their weekly vigil at the salmon statue in downtown Newport City in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The decision was made to follow the governor’s directive to curtail gatherings and to help curtail the spread of the virus.