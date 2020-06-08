On Monday the Vermont Health Department reported three new cases of coronavirus in Orleans County, which represents the largest daily jump in cases for the Northeast Kingdom since the pandemic first hit Vermont.
While these cases represent a 30 percent increase in total cases within Orleans County — from 10 to 13 identified cases — state health officials point out that the total number is still relatively low and not cause for alarm.
“I will say that we shouldn’t be alarmed,” said State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso, PhD. “While percentage wise it is a large increase going from 10-13, we’re still talking about 3 cases. It only takes 1 case to start an outbreak, so we will certainly be careful in our contact tracing, but 3 cases is not a large number that causes alarm.”
Along with Orleans 13 cases, there have been 13 cases identified since mid March in Caledonia County and only 3 in Essex County.
Wendy Franklin, director of Communications at North Country Hospital, said “While still small, 3 new cases in one day is the largest single daily increase in the Northeast Kingdom.”
Franklin said between May 31 and June 6, NCH conducted 112 test collections with 1 of those being positive. The last positive case reported in Orleans County was on May 26.
According to Ben Truman, spokesperson for the Vermont Department of Health, the contact tracer team has been working with the three individuals and reaching out to close contacts to provide guidance and recommendations, including for testing and quarantine as appropriate.
“Health investigators are also reviewing the cases for whether they are epidemiologically connected,” noted Truman.
Across the river in New Hampshire, a new case was reported in Coos County on Monday, bringing the total count since March to 6. According to the New Hampshire Health Department, current cases are being reported in Pittsburg and Lancaster in Coos County, with Lincoln being the closest town in Grafton County with a current case.
