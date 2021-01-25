BARTON — Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow ended talks with the Barton Select Board Monday morning, saying Barton and its villages will no longer receive law enforcement coverage from her department “for the foreseeable future.”
The announcement followed an accusatory flurry of emails, shared with reporters, over the weekend between Barton Select Board Chairman Ken Mitchell-Eby, speaking for himself, and Harlow.
At a special meeting Monday morning, the three selectmen on the board agreed that they are not happy about a proposed increase in rates and had no interest in the contract proposal from Harlow. They said they will consider other options.
Late last week, the board presented Harlow with a proposed contract with lower rates than what she offered which, if she accepted, they said they would sign Monday. They had said she did not have to attend Monday’s meeting.
Harlow said her proposed increase in rates reflected the costs of providing deputy coverage and is the standard contract the department has with other towns in Orleans County.
On Saturday, Mitchell-Eby fired off another email to Harlow complaining about rates, charges for service from the Newport Police Department’s dispatchers in the evenings, and questioning how Harlow arrived at her cost increases.
He called the Newport PD last week to find out how dispatchers were handling after-hours calls for the sheriff’s department. Those calls after 4 p.m. are taken by the dispatchers and then in an emergency, the dispatchers are calling the sheriff, he said.
He called it an answering service rather than a dispatching service and questioned the increase in costs for it.
Harlow said Mitchell-Eby’s tone was “accusatory and disrespectful.” Harlow said Mitchell-Eby’s repeated emails and his call to the NPD were “unconscionable” conduct.
“I have had enough of having my credibility questioned and my integrity attacked by Mr. Mitchell-Eby and the other members of the Barton Select Board,” Harlow stated.
She said she would only respond to official correspondence from the entire Barton Select Board on town letterhead.
The ending of contract talks with Harlow leaves Barton town and the villages of Barton and Orleans without sheriff’s deputies to supplement coverage the Vermont State Police provides all towns that lack their own law enforcement agencies.
“None of this is to reflect on the deputies,” Selectman Lenny Zenonos said. “This is strictly to do with the sheriff.”
Zenonos, a deputy sheriff outside of Orleans County, said he would explore other options for the town.
Selectman Jeff Cota said he had concerns about the increase in the rate which “just hasn’t been justified.”
Zenonos said he had supported Harlow and her appointment as sheriff.
“I have very little faith in her,” Zenonos said Monday.
“She’s been called out.”
“She needs to face up to the fact that she is in over her head and she needs to get help,” he said.
Zenonos said the town is in “excellent hands” with the basic coverage by the Vermont State Police. They said that they were told to alert the state police Derby barracks commander, Lt. Debra Munson, if the town does not sign a contract with the sheriff’s department.
Mitchell-Eby said he is not comfortable renewing any talks with Harlow. Zenonos and Cota agreed.
They said they still expect answers for what the town paid for in the 2020 contract with the sheriff’s department.
Dueling Contract Offers
And Emails
Conflicts between the Barton selectmen and the sheriff began in early January and escalated last week with the town going without coverage during contract talks.
On Friday, Harlow sent an email letter to the select board explaining some errors she made in initial conversations in writing, by telephone or in-person with the board, which she said she corrected.
“This is my first year as your sheriff and I have had to learn a lot in a very short time, and I take full responsibility for any miscommunication,” Harlow wrote.
She said she is relying on recommendations from other sheriffs.
“I assure you that I have tried to engage in good faith negotiations throughout this process.”
However, she said she is concerned that the board “made it abundantly clear that they want to dictate and manage the operations of my department.”
She offered an hourly rate of $55.12 for a total of $46,521.28, based on an expected request of 844 hours over 2021. That would include an emphasis on evening hours on Fridays and Saturdays and more time during the summer.
The board responded with a final offer, a proposed contract that Harlow said, in the opinion of herself and her supervisory staff, is a “means to micromanage myself as well as my department which is unequivocally unacceptable.”
On Saturday Mitchell-Eby told Harlow in an email that she had given conflicting information about the basis for a 5 percent increase in the hourly rate for deputies.
“The Town of Barton deserves an accounting of where our money goes,” he wrote.
“Sheriff Harlow you have not honored your word, have repeatedly attempted to mislead the board in the terms of your contract, about your hourly rate and tried to coerce the board into a contract.”
Mitchell-Eby challenged how Harlow details an administrative share of the cost of running the department, accusing Harlow of not providing details.
“In summary Sheriff Harlow I find your statements, both verbal and written, are simply not credible.”
In response, Harlow sent an email just before the 9 a.m. Select Board meeting, reiterating that the Barton Select Board’s proposed contract was not acceptable.
“I assure you and the citizens of the Town of Barton that I have not undertaken these negotiations with any insouciance. This process has caused me many sleepless nights … not being able to enter into a law enforcement services agreement with the town of Barton …,” Harlow wrote.
She said she would not attend the 9 a.m. Monday meeting and the contract talks are ended.
“Regrettably and with much trepidation, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department will not be providing general law enforcement services to the town of Barton for the foreseeable future.”
(1) comment
How does these selectboard members act outside of a regular meeting? They are supposed to act as a board, not as independent entities each sending emails and speaking to the press. WOW, what a chaotic show. I find it beyond disturbing that Zenonos and crew refer to the dispatchers as an answering service. That single statement alone indicates to me the lack of knowledge this board has about public safety and the components that are necessary to maintain the level of service that are has received in the past. Another example of I hope those who voted for these folks are happy with the results they are getting now - a town in law enforcement and safety peril and chaos at the worst time of year and century. I am very grateful to have left that particular are and state and the lingering issues that haunt them, such as selectboards that are out of control, out of touch, and rather unexperienced (uneducated?) regarding public safety and the costs involved. Best of luck and the residents should pay attention and reign in their board.
