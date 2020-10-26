On Oct. 23, at 8:45 p.m., the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a car after it was observed to be traveling at a high rate of speed along Route 105 in Newport Center. It was estimated that the target vehicle was traveling at or around 100 mph in a 50 mph zone.
The target vehicle overtook the patrol car while traveling in the same direction and a traffic stop was attempted, The target vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and sirens. The pursuit continued through several towns and the OCSD was assisted by police officers from the Newport Police Department, Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the Vermont State Police.
The target vehicle struck spike strips which had been deployed by an assisting agency. The target vehicle then struck another motorist which had attempted to pull into a local business. The operator of the target vehicle fled from the car and was not apprehended.
The operator who fled was described as an adult black male. It was determined that later in the evening a vehicle was stolen from a nearby residence and an investigation into the possible connection of the two incidents is ongoing. Several pieces of evidence were collected at the scene which may lead to the identity of the suspect. Violations would include: excessive speeds, negligent operation, attempting to elude, and leaving the scene of a accident.
The OCSD was also assisted by the Newport Ambulance service and Newport Fire Department. The other motorist was treated for minor injuries and released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.
