It’s not just toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
There’s also a run on weapons and ammunition.
Gun stores across the region are seeing a spike in demand, with customers concerned about the far-reaching impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s crazy,” said Gary Griswold, owners of Gateway Sports in Wells River. “So far today we’ve already sold out of two different calibers of ammunition, and we had a pretty good stock of it.”
Village Gun Store in Whitefield, Wright’s Sport Shop in Newport and Rite Way Sports in Hardwick have also seen brisk business.
They describe it as unlike past buying sprees, which typically occurred after elections or mass shootings, or following the proposal of legislation.
“We’ve had a lot of shells going out. People are really stocking up,” said Wright’s owner Ron Wright.
It may not be entirely due to coronavirus.
Gun sales tend to spike in presidential election years and during tax-return season.
However, this surge in demand is more than that, Griswold said.
“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” he said.
Coronavirus has spread worldwide with nearly 200,000 cases and 8,000 deaths as of Tuesday, including 6,300 cases and 100 deaths in the United States, putting some areas in lockdown, prompting the White House to advise against gatherings bigger than 10, and causing some to fear the breakdown of the social order.
According to Forbes, stocks for publicly traded gun-sellers had gone up, online retailer ammo.com reported a 68 percent jump in sales, and background checks for gun purchases in February were up 36 percent from last year.
In Depth New Hampshire reported brisk business in the southern part of the state, with stores packed with customers, and dealers struggling to meet demand.
“People get nervous, they say ‘I want to make sure I have stuff to protect myself.’ They’re afraid people won’t have food and will start breaking in,” Wright said.
Whatever customers motivations, Wright said his concerns are with the local workforce.
“I think I can ride it out for a while … and with the amount of meat I have in my freezer I could live for a year, no problem,” Wright said. “But I feel bad for the help. A lot of mine lives from week to week.”
Added Griswold, “I hope it’s over with as quickly as it started.”
