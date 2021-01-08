Ice skating is planned to open at both of St. Johnsbury’s outdoor rinks this weekend, weather permitting. The Town operates rinks at the corner of Portland Street and Concord Ave that are managed in a partnership between Public Works and the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department via St. Johnsbury Academy. As with most things, several new policies will be in place this year regarding ice skating.

The rinks will be subject to rules as noted in the Vermont ACCD Sector Guidance, Chapter 4.1, “Outdoor Recreation and Fitness.” The rules relevant to skating include:

1- Everyone must wear a mask

2- Maintain social distance/ No contact (In other words: no hockey games)

3- Arrive, skate, leave

The Town must have folks abide by these rules to keep the rinks open.

Skating hours will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. when conditions allow. However, the sheds will not be heated this winter and the shed doors and windows will be left open to promote airflow. The shed should be used to quickly change into and out of skates. Additionally, a max of one family at a time should be in the shed and a cap of 12 people at a time should be on the rinks. Please limit skating time to 45 minutes to allow as many people as possible the opportunity to get some fresh air, exercise, and have some fun.

While appreciative of the sentiment, the Recreation Department has requested that the public NOT shovel the rinks and instead leave plowing and shoveling to Public Works and their volunteers. They have further requested that if you notice skates sinking into the ice to please wait for colder temps to skate.

To see current rink conditions, follow facebook.com/stjrec or contact the Recreation Department at 802-751-2304.