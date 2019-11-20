Vermont’s drug problem spares no community and it’s going to take everyone to defeat it.
That was the main message at a public forum held in the St. Johnsbury School auditorium Monday night.
A dozen local, state and federal officials lined the stage and delivered a blunt assessment of the ongoing drug crisis to a gathering of about 50 local residents.
“We’re seeing a lot of changes that are concerning for the Kingdom and one of them is we’re seeing an increased number of people who are coming in from out of state and setting up shop and selling drugs to the people that live in our community,” said Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett. “So when we work with the (drug) task force and we work with our federal partners we’re trying to target people who are selling for profit and people who are coming in just to sell within our community.”
Drug related violence is also on the rise, said Barrett.
“One of the other things that we’re seeing and prosecuting that’s particularly alarming is there’s an increased level of violence that comes with the drug dealing trade in our community and so we are seeing kidnappings, we’re seeing attempted murder cases, were seeing homicides that are all related to drugs,” said Barrett.
A representative from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that heroin and fentanyl have replaced marijuana as the main drug being smuggled into the United States from the Mexico.
Lt. Teresa Randall, commander of the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit, said those drugs are then transported into the Northeast Kingdom by any means necessary from states like Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey.
“By bus, by train, rental car, community members here driving down, picking people up, bringing them back up with their load,” said Randall.
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page said overdoses and fatalities have become so frequent that his officers carry multiple doses of the drug Narcan which reverses the effects of opiate overdoses.
“We go to every one of those things,” said Page. “It was not unusual for us to go to an overdose, give Narcan, later in the day go back to the same person and give Narcan again. My guys carry two, three packs of Narcan on them because sometimes it takes two uses to get the person out of the overdose. It’s a huge cost to the community. EMS is responding. Fire department is responding. We respond…It’s a vicious cycle.”
Page said he understands the frustration some NEK residents have with local drug dealing but he assured the public that those situations were not going unnoticed by law enforcement.
“We get calls all the time about problem areas, problem buildings,” said Page, who asked for the public’s patience. “People know that drugs are being sold there. We know that drugs are being sold there and I know they get frustrated when they see the same thing occurring time and time and time again. There’s a system and we have to follow it and it takes time.”
Page said he was grateful for the help his department has received from state and federal partners participating in the recent drug enforcement “surge” that resulted in multiple arrests on federal and state charges this month. He said his officers will continue to be the “boots on the ground” in the battle against drug trafficking.
“They are developing new information,” said Page. “My guys talk to people on the street, they talk to the drug dealers, they talk to the drug users. They talk to the regular citizens that call in and we take all that information and we do use it. It is helpful. So we do need those calls.”
Page said help also comes in the form of tips from the local offices of the Vermont Department of Probation & Parole.
“We, in turn, funnel information to the drug task force who can use it for confidential informants, use it to target places that are a problem,” said Page. “We know about the drug problem out there and we are working hard to do something about it.”
Caledonia County Interim State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski also said the public’s help is vital to rooting out drug dealers and making the community safer.
“We really can’t do this without you,” said Zaleski. “We need the intel from the community. We need to know what’s going on. We need to know how we can help…our doors are open, our phones are open. Call. Talk to us. Let us know what’s going on.”
Zaleski and prosecutor Barrett said tips can be made anonymously.
Among the officials at the forum were representatives from the DEA, Department of Homeland Security, Vermont Drug Task Force, The U.S Attorney’s Office, Vermont Department of Children & Families, probation and parole and representatives from the substance abuse prevention and treatment community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.