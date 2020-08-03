LYNDONVILLE — Police are investigating a report of a suspicious person looking in a bathroom window at an apartment building located at 354 Charles St.
According to a press release filed by Lyndonville Police Ofc. Brandon Thrailkill, police received a report on Aug. 1 at 10:21 p.m. that a male subject had been seen climbing onto a large piece of concrete and looking in the bathroom window while the bathroom was being used by a female.
Police say the suspect was described as a white male, approximately six-feet tall, heavy build, five-o-clock, shadow-like beard, black hooded sweatshirt, black hat and tan/camouflage colored pants. Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact the Lyndonville Police Department. (802) 626-1271.
