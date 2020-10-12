ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — A local man is facing a criminal charge after pellets from a shotgun blast aimed at a Center Tower pond duck struck vehicles and a forklift that was being operated at the time.
James Murray, 51, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on a charge of reckless endangerment.
Vermont State Trooper Jason Danielsen reported that the shot that brought about the charge was fired early Saturday afternoon.
The pond is located between Mr. Suds Car Wash at Center Tower and storage units. There is a park bench on the edge of the pond where people will feed and watch the ducks that land there. The pond is about 35 yards from the automatic car wash bay.
A parking area near the car wash that employees from All Around Power use was reportedly in the line of Murray’s fire. Three vehicles parked there were hit, along with an All Around Power forklift. Kimberly Simpson, office manager at All Around Power, said the forklift was being operated at the time it was hit. Damage was done to the vehicles.
Simpson said there were two shots fired. She said the first one was when the duck was still on the water, but the second shot was when the bird was in flight, requiring the shooter to raise the shotgun.
In addition to the forklift operator, there was a teen-age worker in the area where the pellets struck.
There were also customers at All Around Power. Zachary Gray, a clerk working at Center Tower at the time of the incident, said there were customers in the store at the time. He said he only heard one gunshot.
Workers at All Around Power made tracking down Murray easier for authorities as they took pictures of his vehicle and license plate to share with police.
Sgt. Trevor Szymanowski, of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, was first on scene and determined that shotgun pellets that damaged property and endangered people meant state police needed to get involved. Sgt. Szymanowski said there may be a game violation through the shooting if it can be shown that ducks were drawn to the pond by people feeding them in the last 10 days. He said the only hunting infraction he discovered was Murray had an unsigned federal duck stamp. The downed duck was in Murray’s possession, according to the game warden.
Saturday was the first day of duck season.
“[The shooter] used very poor judgment in my opinion,” said Sgt. Szymanowski. “It hinges on individual ethics and everybody’s ethics are different.”
Trooper Danielsen said the case serves as a good reminder to all hunters and recreational shooters. “I would say to always bear in mind the 4 rules of gun safety,” he said. They are: watch the muzzle; treat every firearm as if it were loaded; be sure of the target and what is in front of it and behind it; keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.
Sgt. Szymanowski said Murray should have been aware of the surroundings near the pond since the roof of his residence can be seen from the area.
Murray will answer to the charge of reckless endangerment on Jan. 25, 2021.
The last time someone faced court action for shooting a duck in the Center Tower pond was in October 2008. In that case a St. Johnsbury man was cited for violating a town ordinance after he shot two ducks in the pond.
