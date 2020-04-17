LYNDON CENTER — Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding on Friday said he wanted to close the NVU-Lyndon campus.
It’s not the first time the campus of the unified university has had to fight for its survival.
The school was merged in mid-2018 with the former Johnson State College to form the single university with two campuses. Consolidation aimed to strike efficiencies amid the state colleges’ efforts to reel in costs and right-size staffing and more amid ongoing demographic declines and challenges in higher ed.
Spaulding says that wasn’t enough and now proposes the campus closes and programs move to Castleton University.
A sophomore at NVU-Lyndon, Patrick Wickstrom, said ‘not so fast.’ On Thursday night he launched an online petition to try to save the campus.
“Currently, the Vermont State Colleges System is facing a deficit that could lead to consequences for schools and local Vermont communities,” said Wickstrom, in an email sent late Thursday to the newspaper’s email account. He wrote, “22 hours ago I decided to create a petition to save the Vermont State Colleges, which asks for funding support from the state.”
Wickstrom wrote, “During this time in crisis, we cannot afford to downsize any of the colleges in the system due to it causing more economic harm to rural Vermont communities.”
Wickstrom’s petition received over 1,300 signatures from faculty, staff, students, families of employees and students, alumni, community members, and union members within 22 hours of it being posted.
By 11 a.m. on Friday morning, the petition’s signers had nearly doubled, to 2,530, more than half of his goal.
“My goal is to reach 5,000 signatures by (Friday) night,” he said. “Also, I and others have been reaching out to local businesses in Vermont to gather their support.”
“Each of the four institutions that comprise the VSCS is key to the communities they surround and play and important role in the Vermont economy,” the online petition says. “Without them, this could cause irreversible damage to local economies within the state. Today we are asking for your support to pressure the Governor’s office, as well as the State Legislature to give the State College System the financial support that it critically needs and deserves.”
Wickstrom is a student in the NVU-Lyndon Atmospheric Sciences Department and Climate Change Science. He is active on many campus organizations and is a student-athlete who said he began his passion for weather as a child in North Texas.
“It was always my dream to attend Lyndon because of the quality of its Atmospheric Sciences Department,” he said.
When it was time to apply for college, he only applied to one place, shared Wickstrom this week.
“I knew that going to a smaller school far from home was the right choice for me,” he said. “When I finally arrived in January of 2019, it was everything I thought it would be.”
He said the connections with faculty and lasting friendships he’s made have made the experience incredible — and, “I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.”
“Supporting our school and the VSC helps students like me reach their goals and brings people to the great state of Vermont, which helps support its economy,” said Wickstrom.
The petition: change.org/p/vermont-state-senate-securing-the-future-of-the-vermont-state-colleges
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.