The accused killer of Tim Persons has agreed to a deal.
A plea agreement has been reached in the murder case against Allen Draper, who is accused of the May 2018 killing of Persons on Crepeault Hill Road in St. Johnsbury.
Details of the agreement are not available yet but Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren and Draper’s defense attorney Rob Sussman of Burlington told Judge Robert Bent on Wednesday they have a deal in place and are ready to proceed to a change-of-plea hearing and sentencing.
Caledonia Superior Court
“We’ve reached an agreement,” said Sussman. “I’ve discussed all of this with Allen at length. His preference would be frankly just do everything at once and be done with it. So we think what would make the most sense would just be to set it for a change of plea and sentencing all at once.”
But the judge said he wanted a pre-sentencing investigation conducted which will delay sentencing.
Both attorneys said they would in favor of a change-of-plea hearing sooner rather than later.
Draper, 31, has been charged in Caledonia Superior Court with felony 1st degree murder, arson, assault and robbery with injury and three misdemeanor charges of providing false information to a police officer in connection with the murder of Persons on the night of May 15, 2018.
Draper has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail.
State police said Draper confessed to striking Persons’ head with a radiator pipe then setting his Crepeault Hill Road home on fire after Persons refused Draper’s demand for money to buy cocaine.
Sussman had also been planning to bring in an expert to rebut the testimony of Vermont Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Steven Shapiro.
According to court documents, Shapiro told investigators that Persons’ injuries occurred before the fire began.
“Moreover, Dr. Shapiro told me that he found sooting within the trachea which, he noted, is indicative of the victim breathing at the time of the fire,” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Mark Potter in his report.
Police said Persons knew Draper from volunteer work he did at the Covered Bridge Therapeutic Communities half-way house at 184 Pearl St. in St. Johnsbury where Draper was living. Persons was actively involved at Covered Bridge as a mentor and an organizer of community service projects.
According to court documents, Draper admitted to killing Persons after riding his bicycle several miles through the night from the Covered Bridge to Persons’ house while suffering from cocaine withdrawal.
Draper was on furlough serving a prison sentence at Covered Bridge when the alleged murder occurred.
