A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of firing a crossbow during an argument in December.
Derek Bristol, 23, was scheduled to answer a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment in Caledonia County Superior Court last week, but his arraignment was re-scheduled for Feb. 22.
According to police, Bristol discharged a crossbow in the direction of Dominic Woodward, 26, as the two argued outside of 239 Ave. A in St. Johnsbury on the night of Dec. 10, 2020.
Caledonia County Superior Court
State Police were called to the scene at 9:50 p.m.
“Woodward advised that before the confrontation, he was changing Bristol’s car tire in the driveway at this address,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces in his affidavit filed in support of the charge. “Woodward stated that Bristol disagreed with the way he changed the tire and a verbal argument between them ensued. Woodward stated that Bristol ran home to his trailer at 577 Ave. A and came back holding a muzzleloader and a loaded crossbow.”
Woodward told police that Bristol “shot one bolt” from the crossbow in his direction towards the ground.
“The bolt was still at its point of impact at the time of my arrival,” wrote Tpr. Graces in his report. “Woodward stated he stood approximately 5 feet from where the bolt landed … Bristol stood approximately 20 feet away at the time the bolt was shot.”
A “bolt” is the ammunition used in a crossbow. Bolts are generally shorter than traditional arrows.
Bristol told police he had been threatened and “feared for his life” during the alleged incident and was acting in self defense.
Bristol also told police he had consumed “two tall cans of Natty Daddy’s” and was intoxicated during the argument.
A preliminary breath test administered by police at 10:47 p.m. indicated Bristol had blood alcohol content of .131 percent.
If convicted of the charge, Bristol faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
