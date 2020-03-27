Vermont State Police arrested a woman from St. Albans who allegedly helped rob an Orleans woman at gunpoint in Barton on Tuesday night.
Amanda Stuart, 41, was charged with accessory to assault and robbery and was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court to answer for the crime on March 31.
According to a report from Corporal Amy LeClair, Jennifer Sanville, 34, Orleans, is the one who was robbed. The police report notes that Sanville was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot outside a Barton store when the robbery took place.
The investigation into Sanville's claim led to the arrest of Stuart, but Cpl. LeClair said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cpl. LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Police believe the crime was an isolated incident.
