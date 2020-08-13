Police: Barton Man Involved in Burglary, Police Still On The Lookout

On Aug. 12 at 10:15 a.m., the Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary that occurred on Barton Orleans Road in Barton. Police believe Ezekiel Wing, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was inside the home without the homeowners permission and took items.
Upon further investigation, Wing was found to have allegedly committed two violations of an abuse prevention order between him and the homeowner, and had previously taken property from the homeowner.
Efforts to locate Wing at several locations were unsuccessful. The Vermont State Police barracks in Derby is seeking any information on Wing’s whereabouts. Police believe Wing is carrying a loaded firearm in his vehicle and has allegedly made threats towards law enforcement and an intention to commit suicide by police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at (802) 334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.