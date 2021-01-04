ST. JOHNSBURY — State troopers joined three St. Johnsbury police officers in the capture of a St. Johnsbury man with an arrest warrant Monday morning near Bay Street.
Jonathan Fuller, 34, was arrested and held at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail.
According to a report by Officer Robert Gerrish, it was about 1:20 a.m. when Fuller was found in a car that was struggling in the snow at the rail trail parking lot off Bay Street. When officers discovered Fuller was in the car and that he had an active arrest warrant, Fuller exited the car and ran toward the town wastewater treatment facility and through the adjacent woods along Bay Street.
Officers Gerrish, Davis Guyer and Cpl. Steven Hartwell gave chase and were soon joined by troopers.
Fuller was caught near the Myers rubbish business at 501 Bay St. Officer Gerrish noted there was “a brief scuffle” before Fuller was taken into custody.
In addition to the arrest on the felony warrant, Fuller was cited for additional offenses of impeding police officers, two counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
He was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on March 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.