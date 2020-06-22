Lyndonville police cited a Newport man with crashing a rented box truck into the Miller’s Run Bridge on Saturday afternoon then driving away without reporting the crash.
Patrick Kinsella, 35, was cited by Lyndonville Police Officer Jason Harris for leaving the scene of an accident. Kinsella is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 5.
An eyewitness account and a video led police to Kinsella following the crash. It was nearly 4:30 p.m. when Officer Harris responded to the call about the crash. He found the truck - a rented Penske box truck - and Kinsella on Route 5 in the area of Little Egypt Road.
Unlike some drivers who have pushed all the way through the bridge causing damage, a video recording taken by a neighbor of the bridge shows the Penske truck striking the southern entrance of the bridge and stopping. The truck then backs up and the driver can be seen clearing a broken board from the middle of the travel portion of the bridge while a car waits on the other side to cross.
The video continues with the driver getting back into the truck and attempting to turn the truck around in the roadway leading up to the bridge. Unable to turn the vehicle around, the driver reverses the truck in a southerly direction outside the video camera frame.
Chief Jack Harris said Kinsella turned the truck around and drove back into Lyndonville where he picked up Route 5 and proceeded north until being discovered by Officer Jason Harris.
“Kinsella stated he had been operating the truck at the time of the collision, and left the scene knowing he caused damage,” Officer Harris noted in his report.
There have been multiple bridge strikes over the years, and the town has discussed the issue many times, including at recent select board meetings, following a bridge strike on March 23. A tractor-trailer pushed through the bridge, damaging both ends. In that case the driver was issued a civil ticket and a $12,295 fine for being 71,000 pounds overweight on the bridge.
Just 10 months earlier in May 2019, the bridge sustained serious damage when a box truck on a produce delivery run broke through the bridge, damaging the support structure throughout. Fixing the bridge cost an estimated $21,000. The bill was paid by the insurance company for Upper Valley Produce, which owned the truck. The driver was fired and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. The bridge was reopened to vehicular traffic on Aug. 19, three months after the damage was done.
Select board members most recently have been discussing a town ordinance that would allow the town to assess a penalty to a driver for damaging the bridge in which the town would collect the entire fine amount. On April 27, they approved the ordinance, which will go into effect within 60 days unless a voter petitions against the move in that timeframe. The 60 days is reached on Friday, six days too late for the latest bridge crash.
