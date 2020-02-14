Multiple law enforcement officers were called to a Woodsville motel Thursday afternoon after Haverhill Police Officers went to check on an occupant's welfare and determined the person had a gun.
“Within approximately a minute the officers heard single gun shot from inside the room,” noted a press release from New Hampshire authorities.
It was about 3:40 p.m. when Haverhill Police went to the All Seasons Motel at 36 Smith St. in Woodsville. The officers had been alerted to the fact that the subject of a “Be On The Lookout” bulletin from Bristol PD had checked into the motel. Two officers went to the motel for a welfare check on the individual. They knocked on the door of the room the subject was reportedly staying in.
“The individual refused to speak with officers and brandished a handgun,” noted the release. “Officers retreated to cover and requested additional units.”
Members of the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, New Hampshire State Police, Bath Police Department, Orford Police Department, and Woodsville Fire Department responded. A perimeter was established, the schools in the area were alerted, and the rest of the rooms at the motel were evacuated.
Through a rear window with a view into the subject’s room, officers could see a person lying face down on the floor. Officers made entry into the room and found the individual had sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Life-saving measures were attempted by officers until Woodsville Ambulance medical personnel arrived. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“No officer firearms were discharged at any point and the only gun shot was from the individual taking his own life,” noted the release.
Police stated they would delay identifying the deceased man until his family was notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.