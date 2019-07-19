NEWPORT CITY — A Derby man who is a registered sex offender is being held without bail on charges involving a violent sexual assault on a city woman.
Timothy Souliere, 56, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court to felony charges of lewd and lascivious conduct and unlawful restraint in the second degree, according to court records.
Souliere is described as a habitual offender after being convicted of three sex offense felonies.
The charges against a habitual offender carry a penalty of up to life in prison, according to records.
Newport police said that on July 11 Souliere forcibly assaulted a woman outside her apartment until she was able to break free of him and flee inside, shutting the door behind her and keeping him out. She knew Souliere, police stated.
Judge Scot Kline agreed with Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett and her request to have Souliere held without bail.
In a motion filed with the court, Barrett pointed to Souliere’s criminal record that includes a conviction of sexual assault in Arizona and two convictions of lewd and lascivious conduct in Vermont.
He is already facing charges for failure to comply with the sex offender registry, after moving to Vermont without registering with the Vermont sex offender registry, and driving under the influence of alcohol, Barrett stated in the motion. He was under curfew and under conditions of release at the time of the current alleged assault.
Barrett also stated in the motion that she intends to prove at a pending bail hearing that the evidence is great enough that Souliere could face the maximum penalty of up to life in prison and is a flight risk.
Kline ordered Souliere to have no contact with the alleged victim and stay at least 300 feet away from her if released from prison.
The woman told police on Tuesday that she had been assaulted by Souliere the week before, according to an affidavit by Newport officer Nicholas Rivers.
The woman said she was on her way home at 5 p.m. July 11 when she met Souliere in the hallway, Rivers stated.
Souliere, who the woman said lives nearby and she knew, said he “needed a place to crash for a while,” and followed her to the second floor where her apartment is located, Rivers stated.
The woman said she told him “no,” adding that she doesn’t let anyone in her apartment. Rivers said the woman said she turned around and was facing Souliere when he pushed her roughly up against the wall, put his hands up her shirt and ground his body against hers, hurting her. She said she was scared and in shock, Rivers said.
She broke free, and fled into her apartment, locking the door, and then Souliere pounded on the door asking to come in for a while before giving up and going away, Rivers said.
She said that Souliere appeared to be intoxicated and other people told her he tried to get into their apartments, Rivers said.
The woman said that Souliere had asked her out in the past which she refused, Rivers said.
Police arrested Souliere and he was held for lack of $150,000 bail pending Wednesday’s arraignment.
