Two Dead, One Hurt In Newport Shooting

A Newport City Police cruiser partially blocks access of School Street on Monday morning, May 4, 2020. A shooting took place at a residence on the street, leaving two people dead and another person injured. (Photo by Robin Smith)

NEWPORT CITY — Vermont State Police identified the victims and perpetrator in an apparent murder suicide early this morning on School Street.

Police say Kevin Atkins, 38, of Newport is dead after he was allegedly shot by Paul Brown, 51, of Newport.

Injured in the shooting was Atkins' wife, Nicole Atkins, 29, also of Newport. Atkins was shot in the neck and chest, police say. She is reportedly in stable condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Brown is the stepfather of Nicole Atkins, police said. 

All three lived in the home at 74 School Street. 

The investigation is continuing into the incident, including to determine what may have precipitated the shooting, and includes members of the Vermont State Police and Newport Police Department.

Police are working closely with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or Newport police at 802-334-6733.

This story will be updated.

