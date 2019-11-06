NORTH HAVERHILL — Just after he was released from Grafton County jail on a warrant for a separate assault, a 21-year-old Lebanon man was arrested Monday for punching a 79-year-old North Haverhill man in the face and fracturing his nose to steal his Jeep.
Brenden P. Harriman pleaded not guilty to two felony charges during his arraignment Tuesday at the Grafton Superior Court, where his public defender, Jason Novak, did not contest the state’s and judge’s position that he be held in jail on preventative detention as a threat to the public.
In Harriman’s bail order, prosecutors wrote he “used physical force and weapon to physically take possession of another person’s property. He is a clear and present danger to the community.”
Harriman is charged with a Class B felony count second-degree assault for punching David Dickey in the face and causing a nasal bone fracture and a Class A felony count of robbery by committing the assault to steal Dickey’s black Jeep Patriot.
About 2 p.m. Monday, Haverhill police responded to a call about a vehicle theft and assault at the side entrance of the Walmart in Woodsville, New Hampshire State Police Detective Derek Sullivan wrote in the affidavit for arrest.
Haverhill Police Officer Jared Mitchell arrived to find Dickey with fresh blood on his face and on the front of his clothes.
Dickey, who lives on Horse Meadow Road in North Haverhill, told police he was driving and had pulled to a stop at Horse Meadow Road and Route 10 when Harriman, near the stop sign, told Dickey he had come from the jail and asked him if he was going to Bradford.
Dickey told Harriman he was driving to Woodsville and offered him a ride.
While en route to Walmart, police said Harriman threatened to stab Dickey if he did not pull over and get out of the Jeep.
Dickey pulled over and refused to exit.
After being hit in the face by Harriman, Dickey got out of the vehicle, after which Harriman got in the driver’s seat and turned around to head south on Route 10, Sullivan wrote in the affidavit.
Dickey described to police a young male in a black sweatshirt and black pants with tattoos on his hands.
Witnesses also described Harriman as the man who drove away in the Jeep.
At the spot where the Jeep was parked and stolen, Mitchell said he saw three pools of blood where Dickey had been standing.
Mitchell contacted dispatch about Harriman being released from the county jail and was told Harriman was released shortly before the assault on Dickey and was wearing the clothes described.
Mitchell then reviewed surveillance video from Walmart that he said showed Dickey exiting the Jeep and Harriman getting in the driver’s seat and driving southbound on Route 10.
Surveillance video from the jail shows Harriman, after his release, walking around the jail building toward the stop sign on Horse Meadow Road and running up to the Jeep when Dickey offered him a ride, said police.
According to court records, Harriman drove the Jeep to Lebanon, where Lebanon police, now alerted, located the vehicle about 3:30 p.m. and impounded it.
Shortly after Lebanon police watched Harriman leave an apartment in Lebanon that he was known to frequent, he was arrested, transferred into the custody of the Haverhill Police Department and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections to await Tuesday’s arraignment.
The arraignment and bail hearing, where Assistant Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald was prosecutor, was less than two minutes.
“The parties have reached an agreement on bail,” said Novak. “The defense has received copies of the complaints. I reviewed them with Mr. Harriman and he will be entering a plea of not guilty and waiving a formal reading of the complaints.”
Judge Lawrence MacLeod said, “Well, since Mr. Harriman was here yesterday, I heard his record then and remember it … Mr. Harriman, you will be held without bail pending trial.”
Novak said the defense reserves the right to request a future bail hearing.
According to arrest records, Harriman, in 2016, was arrested for breaking into parked cars in Lebanon and stealing items and with snatching a woman’s purse in Claremont while she was loading groceries into her car.
