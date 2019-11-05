Police: Man Threatens, Assaults Senior Citizen, Steals His Vehicle

A 79-year-old man who offered a man from Lebanon, N.H. a ride in North Haverhill, N.H. on Monday was threatened, assaulted and forced from his vehicle.
Haverhill Police reported that 21-year-old Brendan Harriman was seeking a ride in the area of Dartmouth College Highway and Horse Meadow Road. The senior citizen stopped for Harriman who got into the car.
The police report noted that while in the vehicle Harriman threatened to stab the victim if he did not pull over and exit the vehicle. The victim stopped at Walmart, police stated, and Harriman assaulted him and forced him to exit his vehicle. Harriman then stole the victim’s car, according to police.
A short time later the vehicle was located in Lebanon and Harriman was taken into custody by Lebanon PD. Harriman was then transferred to the custody of Haverhill PD. Harriman was charged with robbery and is held on preventative detention at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
