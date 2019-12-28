Vermont State Police reported that the death of a man found burned outside a vehicle off Route 5 in Thetford on Dec. 22 was accidental.
The body of Brian Stephens, 53, of Fairlee, was found early on Dec. 22, outside a vehicle that had burned off Route 5, near the intersection with Sanborn Road.
Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner noted in a report released Friday morning that an autopsy determined Stephens’ death was caused by smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
VSP investigators learned that Stephens was driving home alone from a party in a 2014 Kia Optima when he left the roadway while turning from U.S. Route 5 onto Sanborn Road in Thetford. The vehicle got stuck off the east side of the roadway.
“Investigators believe that while the victim was trying to drive, a fire began within the vehicle engine compartment,” Trooper Pilner wrote. “That fire spread into the passenger and storage compartments of the vehicle. The operator was able to exit the vehicle but died from his injuries.
The trooper noted that Stephens was likely impaired by alcohol. “No criminal charges are expected at this time,” the trooper wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.