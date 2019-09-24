WHITEFIELD — Whitefield police remain on the search for the masked man they said robbed the Dollar General store at about 9 p.m. on Saturday and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount cash from the register.
“As of now, we have no arrests and no suspects,” Whitefield Police Chief Ed Samson said Monday afternoon.
It was the first time that the store, which opened several years ago at 117 Lancaster Road/Route 3 and was among the first Dollar General stores to open in the area, has been robbed, said Samson.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect, caught on video surveillance, is described as tall with an average build and wearing a black mask with sunglasses, black gloves, light gray hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, and black sneakers with white soles.
“He just walked in and made contact with the store clerk,” said Samson. “He never showed a weapon, but does have something in his right hand that he keeps in his right hand the whole time. It could have been a gun. He demands money and leaves.”
The robbery lasted 90 seconds or less and occurred when no other customers were inside, he said.
“He waited until no one was in the store,” said Samson. “Most likely, he was hanging out in the wood line.”
Two people were working in the store at the time – the second was in the back stockroom – and it appears the suspect followed the store clerk inside, he said.
When the clerk went to the back of the store instead of directly to the register, the robber followed her, and when she saw him, told her to go to the cash register and demanded cash inside, said Samson.
“She followed his demand and didn’t ask questions,” he said.
Members of other police agencies were called and units from the Lancaster Police Department and New Hampshire State Police responded to assist and quickly established a perimeter, said Samson.
“Lancaster PD and New Hampshire State Police got on scene pretty quickly,” he said.
A K9 Unit from the NHSP was requested and arrived on scene a short time later, but a search of the immediate area turned up no suspects.
No vehicles that could have been involved in the robbery were identified nearby, though it is possible a vehicle was parked close by and waiting on a side street for a getaway, he said.
If caught, the perpetrator will face a Class A felony count of robbery, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 7 ½ to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison.
Whitefield police have not yet spoken with police in Vermont to determine if the Whitefield robbery is connected to any similar robberies in Vermont, though in New Hampshire it does not at this point appear to be connected to other robberies in the Granite State or North Country area, said Samson.
Samson cannot recall the last time a robbery occurred in Whitefield, with a population of about 2,300 residents.
“There might have been one in the past or there may have been none at all,” said Samson.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Whitefield Police Department at 603-837-9086.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.