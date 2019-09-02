State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed robber who hit Pettyco Junction Store in St. Johnsbury Sunday night.
According to a release from Det. Sgt. Darren Annis, a man with a handgun entered the convenience store at about 8:15 p.m. and demanded the store clerk hand over the money from the cash register. The store is located at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 18 in St. Johnsbury.
The offender was described as a Caucasian male, about 6 feet tall with slender build and light complexion. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and a camouflage colored mask that covered most of his face.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the offender fled the scene on foot.
The investigation is being continued by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111.
